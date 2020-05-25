This Week in Nets History: May 25

Every Monday, we’ll take a look back and recognize significant dates in Nets history that occurred in the upcoming calendar week.

May 28, 1992

The Nets hire future Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Chuck Daly as head coach. Daly had taken the Detroit Pistons to three straight NBA Finals from 1988 to 1990, winning the title in 1989 and 1990. Three weeks after resigning in Detroit, Daly was hired by the Nets, coming off a 40-42 finish and their first playoff berth since 1986. In the summer before he coached his first Nets game, Daly led the Dream Team to Olympic gold in Barcelona in the first Olympics featuring NBA players. Daly coached the Nets for two seasons with a record of 88-76 before resigning this week in 1994, on May 26.

May 31, 2002

The Nets defeat the Boston Celtics 96-88 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time. The win capped up a decisive turnaround from what could have been a demoralizing loss. The Nets lost Game 3 in Boston after being up by 20 points in the fourth quarter, falling behind 2-1 in the series. But they bounced back with a 94-92 win in Boston in Game 4, then won Game 5 at home. Back in Boston for Game 6, the Nets were up 91-88 with under a minute to go when Keith Van Horn hit a dagger 3-pointer with 50 seconds left. Jason Kidd had 15 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds and Kenyon Martin scored 16 points.