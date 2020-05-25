Nets History Spotlight: Deron Williams Scores a Franchise-Record 57 Points

In the franchise’s lockout-shortened final season in New Jersey, point guard Deron Williams left his mark on that 35-year era with an epic performance, putting up 57 points in a 104-101 win at Charlotte on March 4, 2012.

Williams surpassed the previous franchise NBA single-game record of 52 points, shared by Mike Newlin (Dec. 16, 1979 vs. Boston) and Ray Williams (April 17, 1982 vs. Detroit). Julius Erving had scored 63 points in a four-overtime ABA game on Feb. 14, 1975 against the San Diego Conquistadors.

The Nets ultimately needed every little bit of it in coming back from a 16-point deficit for the win, especially after center Brook Lopez left the game with an ankle injury three minutes into the third quarter.

“That first half was pretty pitiful from an all-around standpoint,” Williams told reporters after the game. “We really couldn’t get much going, and defensively we were bad. Second half, I just made a conscious effort to come out a little bit more aggressive.”

He came through with 40 points in the second half, including 22 points in the third quarter. His final two points came on a pair of free throws with 20.2 seconds remaining to give the Nets a 103-98 lead.

Williams shot 16-for-29 for the game and made all 21 of his free throw attempts, with the free throw makes also a career high. For the season, he averaged team highs of 21.0 points and 8.7 assists in 55 games, making his only All-Star Game appearance as a Net.