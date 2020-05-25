Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of May 25

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, MAY 25

3:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson welcomes Hall of Fame forward James Worthy, who won four titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 112, Celtics 107

November 29, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie made 6-of-8 3-pointers on the way to 30 points with 11 assists to lead the Nets over Boston, with Jarrett Allen putting up 14 points and 11 rebounds.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Nets owner Joe Tsai talks with Sarah Kustok, discussing his first year of full ownership of the franchise, the way he, his family and the organization have reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

“When extraordinary circumstances befall us, we just have to react to it in real time," Tsai tells Kustok. "And a lot of the philanthropy that we’re doing wasn’t pre-planned or anything; we just felt at the moment it was the right thing to do.”

A conversation with Hall of Famer and former Nets GM Rod Thorn, whose trade for Jason Kidd was the foundation of NBA Finals teams in 2002 and 2003.

7:30: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 104, Hornets 101

March 4, 2012 (YES)

Deron Williams scored a franchise-record 57 points, leading a Nets comeback from 16 points down with 40 points in the second half.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with Nick Young (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson welcomes 12-year NBA veteran Nick Young.

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 104, Hornets 101; March 4, 2012 (YES)

7:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 130, Hawks 118

December 4, 2019 (YES)

The Nets were up by nine at halftime and outgunned the Hawks in a high-scoring second half with 74 points after the break. Garrett Temple had a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 and Jarrett Allen had 20 points with 13 rebounds.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 104, Hornets 101; March 4, 2012 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 111, Hornets 104

Dec. 6, 2019 (YES)

The Nets won for the eighth time in 11 games with six players scoring in double figures and a season-high 35 assists on 42 turnovers. Spencer Dinwiddie (13 points, 12 assists) and Jarrett Allen (14 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 105, Nuggets 102

December 8, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie’s driving layup with under 30 seconds left was the last of 18 lead changes in a wild game that saw the Nets hold off one of the Western Conference’s top teams. Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

10:00 AM: Nets 109, Sixers 89

December 15, 2019 (YES)

The Nets blitzed a streaking Sixers squad behind 24 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, with DeAndre Jordan posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with Nick Young (YES)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

2:00 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with Nick Young (YES)

3:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

4:00 PM: Nets 104, Hornets 101; March 4, 2012 (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 108, Pelicans 101

December 17, 2019 (YES)

The Nets came alive late, shooting 61.2 percent in the fourth quarter and overtime to get past New Orleans on the road. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 14 rebounds.