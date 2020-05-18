This Week in Nets History: May 18

Every Monday, we’ll take a look back and recognize significant dates in Nets history that occurred in the upcoming calendar week.

May 20, 1972

The Nets’ bid for their first ABA championship falls short with a Game 6 loss to Indiana as the Pacers win the title with a 108-105 win. It was a milestone season for the franchise, which moved into its brand-new home at Nassau Coliseum and debuted its iconic Stars & Stripes uniforms during the season. Seven games below .500 in late February, the Nets won 15 of their next 18 games and finished the regular season with a 44-40 record, then shocked the 68-16 Kentucky Colonels in the first round of the playoffs. After splitting the first four games with Indiana, the Nets dropped the final two by a combined four points. The loss to Indiana was the final game as a Net for Hall of Fame forward Rick Barry, who’s 31.5 points per game in 1971-72 is the highest single-season scoring average in franchise history.

May 20, 2004

After two straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Nets fall short of a third straight conference championship with a 90-66 Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the conference semifinals.

May 24, 2003

The Nets win their 10th straight playoff game, defeating the Detroit Pistons 102-82 to clinch a return to the NBA Finals. After a six-game win over Milwaukee in the first round, the Nets sweep the Celtics and Pistons to run their playoff record to 12-2. Jason Kidd scores 26 points with 12 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Kenyon Martin posts a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.