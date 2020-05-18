Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of May 18

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, MAY 18

2:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by Sacramento head coach Luke Walton, his college teammate at Arizona.

3:30 AM: Nets 135, Pelicans 125

November 4, 2019 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points as the Nets put all five starters in double figures in their 135-125 win. Irving shot 13-for-21 with nine assists in posting his third 30-point game as a Net and his seventh straight 20-point game to start his first season in Brooklyn. Caris LeVert had 23 points and seven rebounds and Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10:00 AM: Nets 119, Trail Blazers 115

November 8, 2019 (YES)

On the opener of a five-game road trip, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie Irving combined for 67 points in a 119-115 win. Down by five in the fourth quarter, a 17-2 run propelled the Nets to the win, with a go-ahead 3-pointer from Joe Harris. Dinwiddie had 34 points and Irving scored 33.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Michael Grady catches up with Spencer Dinwiddie for part two of their conversation.

8:00 PM: Nets 104, Raptors 103

May 4, 2014 (YES)

The Nets beat the Raptors 104-103 in Game 7 to clinch their first-round playoff series. Paul Pierce’s block of Kyle Lowry’s shot on the game’s final play sealed the win. Joe Johnson scored 26 points while playing 45 minutes and Kevin Garnett posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Thornton made 4-of-6 3-pointers while scoring 17 points.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by Hall of Famer James Worthy.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 104, Raptors 103; May 4, 2014 (YES)