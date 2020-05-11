Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of May 11

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, MAY 11

2:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Steve Nash (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash and Channing Frye, who played with Nash in Phoenix and with Jefferson in Cleveland.

3:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

11:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

TUESDAY, MAY 12

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 139, Spurs 120

March 6, 2020 (YES)

Caris LeVert posted a triple-double in this rout of the Spurs at Barclays Center. A 22-2 run in the first half powered the Nets to a lead as large as 33 points in their highest-scoring game of the season. The Nets had eight players score in double figures, shot 53.1 percent overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range, had 32 assists, and outrebounded the Spurs 50-37. LeVert had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 9-of-16 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Harris had 20 points while shooting 9-of-14.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

11:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Ian Eagle chats with former Net Kenny Anderson prior to a Nets Classic from 1993, plus catching up with Spencer Dinwiddie.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We're Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 113, Sonics 103

February 4, 1993 (YES)

On the way to an All-NBA Third Team selection, Drazen Petrovic played all 53 minutes and scored 35 points in this overtime win over a Seattle team that would reach the Western Conference finals. Derrick Coleman had 20 points, 22 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Tonight's a good night to go Road Trippin' on YES. pic.twitter.com/QFK2q24lwl — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 7, 2020

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

Nets analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by Sacramento head coach Luke Walton, his college teammate at Arizona.

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, MAY 14

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 113, Sonics 103; February 4, 1993 (YES)

7:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 108, Bulls 107

March 8, 2020 (YES)

Three Nets scored 20-plus points as Brooklyn surged into the lead with a 16-8 fourth-quarter run and held off the Bulls. Joe Harris and Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 23 points each, with Harris making 8-of-12 shots. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points and iced the game with a free throw with 3.6 seconds remaining. DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 113, Sonics 103; February 4, 1993 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 104, Lakers 102

March 10, 2020 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie’s jumper with 28.8 seconds remaining lifted the Nets to a 104-102 win at Staples Center. The Nets shot 44.2 percent from 3-point range in the second half, coming back from 11 points down in the first half to build a nine-point fourth quarter lead. Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points and seven assists, and Caris LeVert had 22 points and seven rebounds.

7:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

FRIDAY, MAY 15

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 113, Knicks 109

October 25, 2019 (YES)

Kyrie Irving’s 3-pointer with 21.9 seconds remaining lifted the Nets to a 113-109 win over the Knicks at Barclays Center. After opening his Nets career with 50 points against Minnesota two nights earlier, Irving finished with 26 points. Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and the Nets shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

10:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

11:00 AM: Nets 123, Rockets 116

November 1, 2019 (YES)

The Nets shot 49.4 percent overall and 59.4 percent from 3-point range in turning a 15-point second quarter deficit into a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Taurean Prince posted a double-double with a team-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Caris LeVert scored 25 points. Kyrie Irving had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists.

11:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

SUNDAY, MAY 17

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 113, Sonics 103; February 4, 1993 (YES)