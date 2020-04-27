Nets History Spotlight: Jason Kidd and Vince Carter Double Up a Triple-Double

As the Nets made a run to their sixth straight playoff appearance late in the 2006-07 season, two of the franchise’s greatest players combined for a unique feat.

In a 120-114 overtime win against Washington on April 7, 2007, both Jason Kidd and Vince Carter posted triple-doubles, as Kidd scored 10 points with 18 assists and 16 rebounds, while Carter had 46 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It was the first time in nearly 20 years the feat had been accomplished, and it wouldn’t happen again for another 11. In 1989, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did it for the Bulls, and in 2018 LeBron James combined to double triple-double for the Lakers.

The all-around game was a hallmark of Kidd’s career, with the Hall of Famer ranking fourth in NBA history with 107 triple-doubles. He’s second in NBA history in both assists and steals, and retired as the league leader in rebounds per game by a guard (6.3), though he is now second behind Russell Westbrook.

Against the Wizards, Kidd’s 16 rebounds matched a career-high, though he surpassed it the following season with a 19-rebound game in the fall. His 8.2 rebounds per game during the 2006-07 season were a career high.

Carter may not have Kidd’s triple-double credentials, but his time with the Nets featured the most well-rounded stage of his career. His averages of 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game during five seasons with the Nets are higher than his averages through seven seasons with Toronto or at any of his other NBA stops.

The 16 rebounds against the Wizards that night is Carter’s career high. He also shot 16-for-28 and 7-for-13 from 3-point range in the win.

It was an important late-season game for the Nets. A year after winning 49 games and their fourth Atlantic Division title in five seasons, they were battling for playoff position. Starting center Nenad Krstic had been lost for the season in late December and Richard Jefferson missed six weeks with an ankle injury, returning in early March.

The Nets ultimately won 10 of 13 games to close the season and finish 41-41, tied with the Wizards for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their back-to-back wins against Washington, at home on April 7 and then in Washington three days later, helped them claim a tiebreaker for the sixth seed. After upsetting Carter’s old team, the third-seeded Raptors, in the first round, they were eliminated by the eventual conference champion Cavaliers on LeBron James’ first journey to the NBA Finals.

The path to Carter and Kidd’s double triple-doubles began with Carter jumping out to a big start, taking 11 of the Nets’ first 13 shots and scoring 17 first-quarter points. In the second quarter, Jefferson stepped in with 16 points on the way to scoring 27 for the game. Kidd had double-figure assists by halftime with 12, including nine in the second quarter alone, while Carter had 27 points at the break.

Both players would need the overtime period to record their triple doubles. With 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Carter made two free throws to put the Nets up 104-101. Washington’s Antawn Jamison, Carter’s former North Carolina teammate — the pair had actually been traded for each other on draft night in 1998 — made a 3-pointer to force overtime with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Nets took control with the first eight points of overtime. Kidd’s layup off a Carter assist put them up 112-104 with 2:18 to go. Carter would secure his triple-double a minute later with an assist on a Cliff Robinson 3-pointer. Kidd’s free throw with 20.5 seconds left would be the final point of the game for the Nets, giving him 10 points, and securing a unique achievement for the duo.