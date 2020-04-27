Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of April 27

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

6:00 AM: Nets 120, Knicks 114

Dec. 25, 1984 (NBATV)

Sure, it’s known as Bernard King’s 60-point game, but the Nets won this Christmas Day matchup. Micheal Ray Richardson, on the way to an epic season of 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game, scored 36 points with five rebounds, four assists, and four steals while playing all 48 minutes. Mike Gminski shot 11-of-18 for 27 points with 14 rebounds, and Buck Williams had 16 points and 10 boards. Guard Kelvin Ransey came off the bench for 24 points.

10:00 AM: Nets 122, Hawks 112

Dec. 21, 2019 (YES)

The Nets outscored the Hawks 37-14 in the fourth quarter of this classic comeback win. Brooklyn held Atlanta to 23-percent shooting in the fourth quarter (6-of-26) while shooting 59 percent (13-of-22). Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 39 points on 13-for-27 shooting, plus 11-for-12 from the free throw line. He also had six assists and six rebounds. Garrett Temple scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including 4-for-9 from the 3-point line. DeAndre Jordan posted a double-double with 12 points and 20 rebounds, plus six assists. Joe Harris had 18 points and Taurean Prince had 12 points and nine rebounds.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Catch up with Dzanan Musa and Nets radio analyst Tim Capstraw, and don’t miss the second half of Sarah Kustok’s chat with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

7:30 PM: Nets 120, Wizards 114 OT

April 7, 2007 (YES)

Jason Kidd and Vince Carter teamed up for a feat last accomplished by Chicago’s Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen: two teammates each posting a triple-double in the same game. Carter scored 46 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kidd had 10 points, 18 assists and 16 rebounds in a game that helped the Nets seal a tiebreaker for the sixth playoff seed while closing the season with 10 wins in 13 games.

9:30 PM: Nets 117, Heat 113

January 10, 2020 (YES)

All three of Brooklyn’s games with Miami this season went down to the wire, with two three-point losses and this crunchtime comeback win. With the Nets down nine with under five minutes to play, 3-pointers from Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert got them back in the game, and another from LeVert with just over a minute to go put them up for good. Dinwiddie had 26 points and a season-high 14 assists and Rodions Kurucs had a season-high 19 points.

11:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 120, Wizards 114; April 7, 2007 (YES)

8:00 AM: 1984 NBA All-Star Game (Otis Birdsong)

January 29, 1984 (NBATV)

Otis Birdsong represented the Nets in the 1984 NBA All-Star Game, earning his fourth All-Star Game selection and first as a Net after being acquired prior to the 1981-82 season. Birdsong scored two points in 12 minutes as his East team beat the West 154-145 in overtime. For the 1983-84 season, Birdsong averaged 19.8 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.8 percent.

8:00 AM: Encore — Nets 117, Heat 113; January 10, 2020 (YES)

10:00 AM: Encore — Nets 120, Wizards 114: April 7, 2007 (YES)

10:30 AM: 1986 NBA All-Star Game (Buck Williams)

February 9, 1986 (NBA TV)

After making the All-Star Game in each of his first two NBA seasons, Buck Williams returned for the third and final time in 1986. Williams scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists as the East won 139-132. Williams finished the 1985-86 season averaging 15.9 points and 12.0 rebounds, once of the seven consecutive seasons he would average a double-double, dating back to his rookie year.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

10:00 AM: Nets 108, Hawks 86

January 12, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving returned to action for the Nets in a route of the Hawks at Barclays Center. Sidelined for 26 games dating back to mid-November, Irving shot 10-for-11 and scored 21 points in 20 minutes in his return. The Nets jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter on the way to 70 first-half points, eventually shooting 53.2 percent overall for the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

11:00 AM: Nets 121, Pistons 111

January 25, 2020 (YES)

The Nets opened up overtime with a 13-2 run to put away the Pistons on the road. Kyrie Irving scored 45 points while shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range, with seven assists and six rebounds. Jarrett Allen's double-double featured 20 points and 15 rebounds.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 120, Wizards 114; April 7, 2007 (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 125, Pistons 115

January 29, 2020

In his first game wearing his new No. 26 jersey, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting, powering a 12-2 run early in the fourth quarter that broke the game open. Taurean Prince had 22 points and seven rebounds and Kyrie Irving scored 20 points.