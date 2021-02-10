Jeff Green Lends His Voice and Versatility to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant calls Jeff Green “a pro’s pro,” and he’s got the up-close experience to know.

Durant and Green go back to their first days in the NBA, playing together in Seattle and Oklahoma City for three-plus seasons before Green was traded to Boston in 2011, the start of a well-traveled period in Green’s career. A year after he was cut loose midseason by Utah, Green is thriving in Brooklyn, a perfect fit with his 10th team in his 13th season.

“He’s sort of the glue guy,” said Joe Harris. “He does a little bit of everything for us and really just sort of steadies the ship, whether it’s his voice, leadership, and then just him being a utility-type player, being able to plug any role that is asked of him and do it at a high level. He’s kind of filled a bunch of different voids for us, and he’s done it differently almost every game that we’ve played. But he’s been really consistent especially shooting the ball. I think that’s just him being a great veteran player, seeing a lot, and also just not having this huge ego where he needs to do x, y, and z. He’s just trying to do stuff to help out the team and help the team win.”

More than once this season, the 34-year-old Green brought that veteran experience to bear when the road has gotten bumpy for Brooklyn. This time, the Nets hit some turbulence on Tuesday night, struggling on the defensive end in a 122-11 road loss on the front end of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons, owners of the league’s worst record.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Green has been a “voice of reason” throughout the season, and he spoke up again after Tuesday’s game. The Nets flipped things around the following night, with one of their strongest defensive showings of the season in a 104-94 win over Indiana.

“Jeff didn’t have to say a lot,” said Harris. “He just said, ‘Hey, what are we going to do? Are we going to figure this out? Because we’ve got to come together or we’re just going to keep having the same talk over and over again. Where we lose and it’s kind of the same sort of obstacles for why we lost. All season, it’s something we’re doing to ourselves.’ It was short and sweet, but it was to the point. It resonated with everybody. He’s somebody on the team who has been through a lot in his NBA career. It hit everybody where it needed to, and we responded.”

In a Nets season that has swung in different directions, buffeted by injuries and other absences, as well as a franchise-altering trade, Green has been a core of consistency. He’s done that, in part, by also being a chameleon.

Green is one of three Nets to have played in all 27 games, along with Harris and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. In doing so, he’s started 12 games and come off the bench in 15. He’s played forward and played center. Since Jarrett Allen was included in the James Harden trade, he’s been Brooklyn’s primary backup to DeAndre Jordan at center.

That’s a little bit of a late-career transition for the 6-foot-8 Green. He finished out last season in Houston, where coach Mike D’Antoni found Green’s perimeter skillset slotting in nicely to the 5 spot in the smaller lineups the Rockets had committed to, and Green shot 56.4 percent over his 18 games with the Rockets.

He and D’Antoni both found themselves in Brooklyn this season, and Nash said that offensive range is just half the story, with Green’s multi-positional flexibility a key on defense as well.

“Versatility. He did a good job down the stretch on Bam (Adebayo), a tough cover,” said Nash after the Nets beat the Miami Heat in late January. “We can switch a lot with him as well. Also, offensively, he can playmake and shoot. So he’s smart and his ability to catch it against the zone and find people to make a play and he’s shooting the ball well from three. So I think that versatility is massive for us.”

The shooting has been the eye-opener. Green is shooting 49.4 percent overall and 41.8 percent from 3-point range, the latter number a jump over his career mark of 33.7.

“Well it helps when you have Kevin and Kyrie (Irving) and James (Harden) on your team,” said Green. “A lot of attention is gonna be on those guys, so I want to do my part in being ready to shoot, and it just comes with repetition, the work that I’m putting in to make sure I’m prepared so when they swing the ball my way, I’m able to shoot.”

Over the course of the season, Green’s value to Brooklyn has only grown. Through 12 games, he was averaging 5.6 points in 19.9 minutes per game. In the last 15, it’s 11.9 points and 31.0 minutes per game, and he’s become part of Brooklyn’s regular finishing lineup with Durant, Harris, Harden, and Irving.

“He’s been outstanding,” said Nash. “He’s been great on the court, his versatility, his experience and his skill has been really important to us. His maturity, his personality, his leadership. He’s really added a ton to our team in that respect and I’m grateful as a coach to have somebody like that, that commands respect because of his resume and experience, but also his personality. He commands respect because of the type of person he is; great human being and great teammate. I think the guys realize that innately and therefore his voice matters in our locker room.”