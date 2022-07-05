Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking Down the Schedule

The 2022 NBA Summer League tips off on Thursday, July 7, with the Nets opening up their schedule the following day. Each of the league’s 30 teams is participating with a four-game schedule that runs through July 15. After that, the top two teams will play in the Championship Game on July 17, with teams selected by winning percentage and a host of tiebreakers in reserve. The remaining 28 teams will play a consolation game on either July 16 or July 17, with matchups to be determined by factors such as team rivalries, plus broadcast and scheduling considerations.

Here's what’s on tap for the Nets in Las Vegas, with game times listed for the Eastern time zone.

Friday, July 8 at Bucks, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Milwaukee’s rookie class is headlined by 6-6 swingman MarJon Beauchamp, who was drafted 24th overall. Beauchamp played high school ball for former NBA player Brandon Roy in Seattle, then averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the G League Ignite team last season. The Bucks also added Missouri Valley Conference player of the year A.J. Green on a two-way deal. The 6-4 guard averaged 18.8 points at Northern Iowa last season. Milwaukee’s Summer League roster could also include 2021 second-rounder Sandro Mamukelashvili, who appeared in 41 games for the Bucks last season. In 15 G League games, he averaged 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds, shooting 53.9 percent overall and 40.7 percent from 3-point range.

Sunday, July 10 vs. Sixers, 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

The Sixers don’t have a draft class, having dealt their first-rounder to Memphis for DeAnthony Melton, but they did add St. John’s swingman Julian Champagnie on a two-way deal. So their roster is heavy on last year’s rookies: first-rounder Jaden Springer and second-rounders Filip Petrusev and Charles Bassey. They had Myles Powell on a two-way last year, so he, Springer, and Bassey all had NBA minutes with the Sixers, as did 2020 second-rounder Paul Reed. Cassius Winston was on a two-way with Washington the last two seasons.

Tuesday, July 12 vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Grizzlies were busy on draft night, coming away with two first-rounders in Jake LaRavia and David Roddy and two second-rounders in Vince Williams Jr. and Kennedy Chandler, so they’ll have a strong rookie presence. LaRavia teamed with Brooklyn signee Alondes Williams to power Wake Forest’s breakout season last year, while Roddy was the Mountain West Player of the Year at Colorado State. The Grizzlies are also bringing two players who have contributed at the NBA level. Xavier Tillman has played 112 games after being selected in the second round in 2020, while forward Ziaire Williams started 31 games as a rookie last year after being drafted 10th overall.

Thursday, July 14 at Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Minnesota’s Summer League squad is fronted by three draft picks. Forward Wendell Moore was the No. 26 pick after playing three years at Duke and averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. There are two second-rounders that trend young: forward Josh Minott played one season at Memphis and Matteo Spagnolo is a 19-year-old guard from Italy who has been playing for professional clubs since age 14.