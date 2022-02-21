Through the Lens: Patty Mills at All-Star Weekend

Brooklyn’s Patty Mills went into the All-Star break as the only player in the NBA ranked in the top 10 in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. With 186 3-pointers this season, Mills is fourth in both the NBA and on the Nets’ all-time single-season list. He’s cruised past his own previous career high with 23 games remaining. That earned him a well-deserved invite to this year’s 3-Point Contest in Cleveland, the first All-Star Weekend experience of the 13-year-veteran’s career.

After arriving in Cleveland, Mills got in Saturday morning shooting session to prepare. Before leaving Brooklyn, however, his teammates surprised him with a run-through at a morning shootaround. Mills left that day’s film session and entered the gym at HSS Training Center to the sounds of Bob Marley blasting from the speakers, his poster plastered on the wall, and racks of basketballs arrayed around the arc. “It was definitely an unusual shootaround for us but we started that day with me testing out what it’s like to be in the 3-Point Contest with everyone cheering on, so that was cool. At the time I had never done it before so I had no idea what I was doing. I was asking everyone for rules and regulations and what I’m supposed to do.”

At Saturday’s media sessions, Mills fielded questions on subjects ranging from Brooklyn’s trade deadline acquisition of Ben Simmons to his days with the Spurs, former teammate Manu Ginobili’s chance for the Hall of Fame as one of his year’s finalists, Brooklyn’s prospects for the rest of the season, and his fellow Australians at All-Star Weekend. Plus, of course, his outlook on the 3-Point Contest later that night. “I’m just excited to have fun with it tonight more than anything. I think it’s an enjoyable thing. It’s something different and at the end of the day that’s what I think I’m trying to get out of it. Just a whole lot of fun and being in a different mindset and different vibe.”

It’s been an eventful year for Mills. Over the summer, he led Australia to the country’s first Olympic men’s basketball medal, a bronze in Tokyo. Then he signed with the Nets as a free agent, leaving San Antonio after 10 years. He’s averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game for the Nets and earned his first trip to All-Star Weekend. “It’s my first time to an All-Star Weekend. I’ve never been to one before. This is fun. Obviously looking forward to the 3-Point Content. When I understand the magnitude of this weekend and the opportunity to be able to partake in something so big and do something that I love.”

Mill scored 42 points in Australia’s bronze medal game win last summer and at the end of the year received The Don Award, Australian sports’ highest honor, for 2021. His home country was on his mind at All-Star Weekend as well. “I think back to who will be watching and for me a lot of people in Australia will be tuned in for this. It will be early in the morning while everyone’s having their morning coffee and breakfast. There’s a lot of kids, in particular, my IBA league that’s kicking off at the end of the month, there’s going to be about 800 kids with 200 coaches, volunteers, officials. I think about them a lot when it’s something like this. That’s who I represent. This is why I do what I do. I gain a lot of inspiration from that myself so hopefully they’ll be watching on and glued into the TV and cheering me on from all the way back in Australia.”

Mills missed out on advancing to the championship round by the slimmest of margins. Shooting fifth among the eight competitors, Mills scored 21 points, putting him position to advance. As Atlanta’s Trae Young stepped onto the court as the last of the first-round shooters, Mills had the third-highest total, with the top three advancing to the championship round. But Young, by hitting the two-point money ball on his final shot, edged Mills by a point. “I had a ton of fun out there. It’s a different experience in being in an individual event, but I loved it. It’s an opportunity to lock in on something that you’re good at and see how many you make. I had a blast out there. It was good to be out there with the other guys, the great shooters around the league, and it was fun. This being my first All-Star Weekend, I’ve really enjoyed just to see what it’s all about. It’s taken 13 years for me to come and check it out and I’m glad I did. This has been very fun.”