Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Join Brooklyn Nets

In the wake of Thursday’s blockbuster trade with Philadelphia, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the Brooklyn Nets in Miami for Saturday night’s game against the Heat, though their debuts for the team will have to wait until the return to Brooklyn.

Curry and Drummond were acquired along with Ben Simmons and two first-round draft picks in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers.

“I'm excited about both of those guys,” said Kevin Durant before Saturday night’s game. “Veterans in the game who understand how to play and can mix well. We got a lot of younger guys too that I think can learn from Drummond and Seth and see how they work and see how they move as veterans in this league. Been in winning environments and played in big games before so they understand what's at stake here for us -- like I said, it's going to take for us to get some reps and actually figure out what our roles are but having veterans like that is going to make that a little easier.”

Curry battled his way to rank among the top 3-point shooters in NBA history. Undrafted out of Duke in 2013, he spent most of his first two pro seasons in the G League, splitting four NBA games among three teams. The 6-foot-2 guard actually changed teams in each of first six NBA seasons.

In Philadelphia over the last two years, Curry established himself as a full-time starter, starting all 102 games he played for the Sixers, and he averaged a career-high 15.0 points per game over 45 games this season before finding himself on the move again.

“I kind of had a feeling of trade deal did go down I was going to be a part of it, I was kind of preparing for the last week or so,” said Curry. “I kind of prepared my mind for it. And I am just looking forward to the next opportunity. I feel I can fit into a lot of different situations. Play with the ball, play without the ball. I’m just looking forward into coming here and trying to help these guys in whatever way I can.”

From one elite shooter to another pic.twitter.com/cn1c3VvEGR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 12, 2022

Curry allows the Nets to truly flood the floor with shooters around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range each of the past six seasons and his career percentage from deep of 43.7 percent is fifth all-time and second among active players behind only new teammate Joe Harris.

“You have Kyrie and KD who are great at what they do,” said Curry. “They draw a lot of attention. They do it themselves and create for other people. I’m trying to figure out how ways to help those guys. Throughout my career, I’ve been somebody who’s fit in with different types of stars. Whether it’s Luka (Doncic), Dame (Lillard) and CJ (McCollum). It didn’t take me long to get used to playing with those guys. Just try to come in and do what I do and try to do it within the concept of the team.”

While the Nets are waiting for Harris to return following ankle surgery, Curry will help boost the 3-point attack that has been largely carried by Patty Mills. Mills is 11th in the league with a 42.2 3-point shooting percentage and he’s already made a career-high 174 3-pointers, the fourth-most in the league this year.

“Seth is able to take a lot of the burden off Patty at this point,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “It adds a shooter to our program, which is great, and a guy that can score spotting up or off the bounce. Space the floor for his teammates as well. I think there’s in general never too many shooters, so that’s a positive as well.”

You heard the man pic.twitter.com/6SXxLFQKcu — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 12, 2022

While Drummond brings two teammates with him from Philadelphia, he finds two others from his Detroit days waiting in Brooklyn. Drummond played with both Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown while with the Pistons.

“He’s just a monster,” said Griffin. “You look up at the end of the first quarter and you'll have 12 and 10. Easily, honestly, like where you didn't even notice. He just gets the rebounds when he's locked in, when he's committed. His hands are great; pick-and-roll, he gets a lot of steals. He can go up and finish lobs and protect the rim a little bit. So like I said, he's a big piece for us.”

In his 10th NBA season, Drummond’s career average of 13.4 rebounds per game is 10th all-time and first among active players. He’s led the NBA in rebounding four times and was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2015-16. Drummond has averaged 13.9 points while shooting 53.8 percent in 684 career games.

With just three playoff appearances since the Pistons drafted him ninth overall out of UConn in 2012, the Mount Vernon, NY native likes the look of the group he’s landed with in Brooklyn.

“We have a great roster,” said Drummond. “I think when everybody's healthy and able to play all together I think we're very scary down the stretch in the playoffs. Do I think this team is a championship team? Absolutely. What team doesn't think their team is capable of winning a championship? So I think with the group of guys we have here, we're more than capable of doing it and I don't see why not.”

That roster runs deep at center, where Drummond joins a group that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton and rookie Day’ron Sharpe. All have played regularly at different points this season.

“Once we work through this the guys that play the best and fit the best with the group will get the bulk of the minutes,” said Nash. “Simple. How we get there is gonna take time.”