Stat Survey: Kevin Durant Tops Scoring Charts

Kevin Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 29.7 points per game. He is third in the NBA with 14 30-point games and tied for the league lead in 20-point games with 29. Durant’s usage rate (.318) is fourth in the NBA. Durant is sixth in the league in both free throws made per game (6.2) and attempted per game (7.1). Durant is 24th in NBA history with 24,773 career points and is 43 points away from passing Patrick Ewing (24,815) for 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time points list. His career scoring average of 27.10 is fourth in NBA history and first among active players.

James Harden is second in the NBA in assists per game (9.9). He is second in the league with seven triple-doubles and is seventh on the all-time list with 52. Harden has a league-leading three 30-point triple-doubles. He is tied for fifth in the NBA with 21 double-doubles, including 14 in his last 16 games. Harden leads the NBA in isolation points per game with 8.2 and is second in isolation possessions per game with 7.5. Among players with at least 3.0 iso possessions per game, his points per possession of 1.10 is third in the league. Harden is second in the league in free throws made per game (7.2) and third in free throws attempted per game (8.2). Harden recently surpassed 2,500 career 3-pointers and is currently fourth on the all-time list with 2,522, 38 behind Reggie Miller. Harden is 32nd in NBA history with 22,748 points and his career scoring average of 25.05 points per game is 11th all-time and third among active players.

Joe Harris is first in the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.6) and currently ranks fourth in NBA history in career 3-point percentage (43.9). Earlier this season, Harris passed Jason Kidd to set the franchise record for 3-pointers made and now has 842 as a Net.

Patty Mills is 13th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (42.8). He is third in the league in total 3-pointers made (115) and his five games with seven or more 3-pointers made is second in the league behind Stephen Curry. At the start of the season, Mills became the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 3-point attempts of the season. He has recorded 10 20-point games this season, the most of his career.

LaMarcus Aldridge is 13th in the NBA in field goal percentage (55.8). Aldridge is shooting 56.3 percent from midrange (71-of-126), making him third in the league in midrange field goal percentage and tied for seventh in midrange field goals made. He has the highest percentage of points scored from midrange in the NBA (38.3). In Brooklyn’s win over Indiana on Oct. 29, Aldridge surpassed the 20,000-point milestone and currently has 20,312 points, 46th in NBA history.

Blake Griffin is second in the NBA with 18 charges drawn.

The Brooklyn Nets are seventh in the NBA in field goal percentage (46.6), 13th in 3-point percentage (35.2), and 12th in effective field goal percentage (53.2). They lead the league in shooting 48.9 percent from midrange, ranking second in midrange field goals made per game (7.1) and fourth in midrange field goals attempted per game (14.6).

Brooklyn is first in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (31.5), first in opponent effective field goal percentage (49.3), second in opponent field goal percentage (43.0) and sixth in defensive rating (107.3).

The Nets are sixth in the NBA in assists per game (25.6) and third in free throw percentage (81.2).