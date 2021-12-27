James Harden Honored at Artesia High School

With the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles for a pair of games against the Lakers and Clippers, James Harden returned to his alma mater Artesia High School on Sunday afternoon for a jersey retirement ceremony, where he also announced several initiatives to support his old school through his Impact13 Foundation.

Artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. painted two murals inside the Artesia High School gymnasium that were revealed to the public for the first time on Sunday.

Harden’s Impact13 Foundation has committed to refurbishing the weight rooms and locker rooms at Artesia with new paint and equipment, as well as updating an indoor basketball court with new flooring and paint. Harden will continue his sponsorship of the school’s boys’ and girls’ teams via adidas.

Before moving on to Arizona State and the NBA, Harden led Artesia to two state championships and was named a McDonald’s All-American as a high school senior.

Shoe Palace will refurbish Artesia’s outdoor basketball courts and presented a $10,000 check to support scholarships for deserving Artesia graduates. Harden’s Impact13 Foundation matched this $10,000 donation.