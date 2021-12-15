Stat Survey: Kevin Durant Leads NBA in Scoring

The Brooklyn Nets are fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage (46.6), 11th in 3-point percentage (35.8), and ninth in effective field goal percentage (53.4).

Brooklyn is first in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (31.0), second in opponent effective field goal percentage (49.0), second in opponent field goal percentage (43.0) and sixth in defensive rating (106.4).

The Nets are fifth in the NBA in assists per game (25.5) and third in free throw percentage (81.4).

Over the last five games, Brooklyn has a fourth-quarter defensive rating of 73.0 points allowed per 100 possessions, leading the league, and a fourth-quarter net rating of 52.8, also leading the league. After ranking 25th in fourth-quarter defensive rating (111.2) and 29th in fourth-quarter net rating (-25.0) over the season’s first 11 games, the Nets have been first in both fourth-quarter defensive rating (94.8) and fourth-quarter net rating (21.9) over 17 games since Nov. 10.

Kevin Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 29.6 points per game. With 34 points against Toronto on Tuesday night, Durant registered his league-leading 25th 20-point game of the season. With 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Durant also had the 14th triple-double of his career and his second this season. On Sunday, Durant scored 51 points against Detroit for the eighth 50-point game of his career — seven in the regular season, one in playoffs — and the 10th 50-point game in Nets history. It was also the highest scoring individual performance in the NBA this season. Durant is sixth in the league in both free throws made per game (6.3) and attempted per game (7.2). Durant is 24th in NBA history with 24,652 career points and his career scoring average of 27.09 is fourth in NBA history and first among active players.

James Harden is second in the NBA in assists per game (9.6). He is tied for third in the league with four triple-doubles and is seventh on the all-time list with 62. Harden is tied for fifth in the NBA with 17 double-doubles, including 10 in his last 11 games. Harden leads the NBA in total isolation possessions with 189 and total isolation points with 203. Among players with at least 3.0 iso possessions per game, his points per possession of 1.07 is third in the league. Harden is fifth in the league in free throws made per game (6.3) and free throws attempted per game (7.4). Harden recently surpassed 2,500 career 3-pointers and is currently fourth on the all-time list with 2,509, 51 behind Reggie Miller. Harden is 32nd in NBA history with 22,587 points and his career scoring average of 25.01 points per game is 11th all-time and third among active players.

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.6) and currently ranks fourth in NBA history in career 3-point percentage (43.9). Earlier this season, Harris passed Jason Kidd to set the franchise record for 3-pointers made and now has 842 as a Net.

Patty Mills is ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.7). At the start of the season, Mills became the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 3-point attempts of the season.

LaMarcus Aldridge is 13th in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.3). In Brooklyn’s win over Indiana on Oct. 29, Aldridge surpassed the 20,000-point milestone and currently has 20,300 points, 46th in NBA history.