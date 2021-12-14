Brooklyn Nets Bring It Back Home Against Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have played 14 of their first 27 games this season on the road, and their 11-3 road mark has lifted them to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. Now comes a home stretch. Starting with Tuesday night’s game against Toronto, the Nets will play five straight games at Barclays Center, starting a stretch of playing 12 of their next 16 games at home through mid-January.

“Just get home, protect the house, we get James (Harden) back next game, get Paul (Millsap) back and just keep plugging away,” said Kevin Durant after Sunday night’s win in Detroit. “We want to take care of that homecourt, that is key. We want to start building that advantage for ourselves. That starts in the regular season, our fans getting on board with us, and us going out there and giving them a great product out there on the floor. That means a lot so that is the main focus, take care of home.”

Let’s take a look at who is headed for Brooklyn, with all records and statistics as of the completion of Sunday night’s games:

Tuesday, December 14 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

The Raptors are 12-14 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets won their previous meeting this season, 116-103 in Toronto on Nov. 7. The Raptors grind their way to extra points, ranking third in second-chance points (15.9), points off turnovers (19.4), and fast break points (15.7) generated by ranking first in offensive rebounds (13.2) and third in steals (9.1). But overall they’re shooting 43.2 percent and are 29th in assists (21.0). Leading scorer OG Anunoby has been out since Nov. 18, while Pascal Siakam returned on Nov. 7 after missing the first 10 games and has averaged 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors with 19.7 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Thursday, December 16 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

The 76ers are 15-12 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets won their previous meeting this season, 114-109 in the second game of the season in Philadelphia on Oct. 22. The Sixers are ninth in the NBA in offensive rating (110.0). Joel Embiid leads the Sixers with 24.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, plus 4.2 assists.

Saturday, December 18 vs. Magic, 7:30 p.m.

The Magic are 5-23 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference after losing 12 of their last 13 games. The Nets won two previous meetings — 123-90 in Orlando on Nov. 10 and 115-113 in Brooklyn on Nov. 19. Orlando is 28th in offensive rating (102.5) and 29th in defensive rating (112.9).

Sunday, December 19 vs. Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

The Nuggets are 13-13 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. Already without Jamal Murray after last season’s ACL tear, they’ve also lost Michael Porter Jr. to a back injury. Last season’s MVP, center Nikola Jokic, is fourth in the NBA in scoring averaging 26.5 points on 58.2 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game. Jokic is also second with 13.5 rebounds per game and averages 7.2 assists.

Tuesday, December 21 vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

The Wizards are 15-12 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, having gone 2-5 after a 13-7 start. The Nets won their previous meeting, 104-90 in Brooklyn on Oct. 25. While the Nets lead the league in 3-point defense, the Wizards are 30th in 3-pointers made (10.1), 27th in 3-pointers attempted (30.9), and 26th in 3-point percentage (32.7). Bradley Beal leads Washington with 22.5 points per game.