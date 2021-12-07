Stat Survey: James Harden, Brooklyn Nets Among NBA Assists Leaders

Kevin Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 28.6 points per game. Durant is second in the NBA in midrange field goals made with 79 while shooting 56.0 percent on such shots. He is sixth in the league in both free throws made per game (6.1) and attempted per game (7.0). Durant is 24th in NBA history with 24,512 points. His career scoring average of 27.06 is fourth in NBA history and first among active players.

James Harden is second in the NBA in assists per game (9.5). He is second in the league with four triple-doubles and is seventh on the all-time list with 62. Harden is tied for sixth in the NBA with 14 double-doubles, including 12 in his last 12 games. Harden leads the NBA in total isolation possessions with 161 and total isolation points with 177. Among players with at least 3.0 iso possessions per game, his points per possession of 1.10 is third in the league. Harden is fifth in the league in free throws made per game (6.3) and free throws attempted per game (7.2). Harden recently surpassed 2,500 career 3-pointers and is currently fourth on the all-time list, 57 behind Reggie Miller. Harden is 32nd in NBA history with 22,519 points and his career scoring average of 25.02 points per game is 11th all-time and third among active players.

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.6) and currently ranks fourth in NBA history in career 3-point percentage (43.9). Earlier this season, Harris passed Jason Kidd to set the franchise record for 3-pointers made and now has 842 as a Net.

Patty Mills is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.4). At the start of the season, Mills became the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 3-point attempts of the season.

LaMarcus Aldridge is 12th in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.0). In Brooklyn’s win over Indiana on Oct. 29, Aldridge surpassed the 20,000-point milestone and currently has 20,255 points, 46th in NBA history.

The Nets are sixth in the NBA in field goal percentage (46.5), seventh in 3-point percentage (36.6), and fourth in effective field goal percentage (53.6).

Brooklyn is first in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (30.9), first in opponent effective field goal percentage (49.1), second in opponent field goal percentage (42.9) and sixth in defensive rating (105.6).

The Nets are fifth in the NBA in assists per game (25.5) and fifth in free throw percentage (80.7).