James Harden Surprises Youth Players at Brooklyn Nets Clinic

The Brooklyn Nets came out to support James Harden and the launching of the newly named Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy presented by adidas at a Monday afternoon clinic in Brooklyn.

Harden surprised the 130 youth basketball players in attendance with his appearance, drawing a wave of cheers as a welcome upon his arrival. He was joined by Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center CEO John Abbamondi, general manager Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash, and assistant coaches Adam Harrington and Royal Ivey.

“I love doing this, and then obviously whatever we went through in the pandemic I kind of lost sight of all of it, but now just being back outside and letting these kids feel my energy, I’m all for it,” said Harden. “They’re young and just to be in their presence it’s an unbelievable feeling. They get to come and work hard and listen to their coaches and then I get an opportunity to step on the court and teach them a little thing here and there. What more can you ask for?”

Voice of the Nets Olivier Sedra served as MC for the event, tipping things off with a Q&A session with Abbamondi and then with Harden, who personally signed a pair of sneakers for the participants in the event’s shooting contest.

All in attendance received a Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy presented by adidas t-shirt and a ticket to Tuesday night’s game at Barclays Center against the New York Knicks.

“I feel like the youth is the next generation and they’re very special,” said Harden. “They need guidance. They need help. I feel like it’s part of my job to dish that out. Whatever way I can, whether it’s academies like this or other ways, just trying to dish the experience and the knowledge I have, dish out that hope. If I can try to put some hope in these kids, I feel like I’ve done my job.”