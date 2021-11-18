Stat Survey: Kevin Durant No. 2 in NBA Scoring

Kevin Durant is second in the NBA in scoring with 28.6 points per game and 11th in field goal percentage (56.7 percent). Durant’s streak of 20-point games to start the season ended at 14 this week, the fourth-longest stretch in team history behind two Vince Carter seasons and Durant’s 17-straight from last season. Durant leads the NBA with seven 30-point games this season. On Wednesday night, Durant passed Nets coach Steve Nash on the all-time 3-pointers made list and is now 26th with 1,687. Durant is 26th in NBA history with 23,340 points, 28 behind Allen Iverson. His career scoring average of 27.04 is fourth in NBA history and first among active players.

James Harden is third in the NBA in assists per game (8.8) and is tied for fifth in total 3-pointers made (47). He’s tied for the league lead with three triple-doubles with Russell Westbrook and in doing so passed Larry Bird (59) for seventh place on the all-time triple-doubles list, now with 61. Harden is second in the NBA in total isolation possessions (106) and among players with at least 3.0 iso possessions per game, his points per possession of 1.16 leads the league. Harden is also fourth on the all-time list for 3-pointers made with 2,492 and 32nd in NBA history with 22,369 points. His career scoring average of 25.0 points per game is 11th all-time and third among active players.

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.6) and currently ranks fourth in NBA history in career 3-point percentage (43.9). Earlier this season, Harris passed Jason Kidd to set the franchise record for 3-pointers made and now has 842 as a Net.

Patty Mills is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.9) and is third in the league in 3-pointers made off the bench (37). At the start of the season, Mills became the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 3-point attempts of the season. He is fourth in NBA history in 3-pointers off the bench with 1,132. Over his last three games, Mills has made 17-of-29 3-pointers (58.6 percent), including a career-high nine while scoring a career-high 29 points against Oklahoma City. Mills is averaging 19.3 points over Brooklyn’s last three games.

LaMarcus Aldridge is ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage (58.0). Aldridge is 11th in the league in bench scoring with 12.8 points per game. In Brooklyn’s win over Indiana on Oct. 29, Aldridge surpassed the 20,000 point milestone and currently has 20,143 points, 46th in NBA history.

The Nets are first in the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.4), second in effective field goal percentage (54.4), and seventh in field goal percentage (46.4).

Brooklyn is first in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (30.6), second in opponent effective field goal percentage (48.8), sixth in opponent field goal percentage (42.9) and eighth in defensive rating (103.7).