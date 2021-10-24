Through the Lens: Brooklyn Nets Host Home Opener at Barclays Center

After opening the season with road games in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Nets returned home to launch their 2021-22 home schedule at Barclays Center. It was the start of a massive Opening Week, with five games from Sunday to Sunday as part of a six-game homestand that will run through Nov. 3

Embrace the moment, embrace the grind, embrace Brooklyn, all season long. All fans attending the home opener at Barclays Center found a t-shirt waiting for them on their seats. As the Nets bring high aspirations into the 2021-22 season, everybody is welcome to be a part of it, for a shared experience that resonates from the court to the community. Webull, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Nets, is donating 8,000 tickets during Opening Week for nonprofits and groups throughout New York City.

For each game during Opening Week at Barclays Center, the Nets will be dropping an exclusive item from a custom five-piece Warren Lotas merchandise collection. These unique items will be available for purchase only by ticket holders at Barclays Center, with limited quantities available.

The Nets are celebrating Opening Week with pregame festivities on the SeatGeek Plaza at Barclays Center with music by DJ Michael Ortiz and performances by Team Hype and the Brooklyn Nets Beats drumline. The plaza features a mini basketball court, and fans had the chance to grab special prize giveaways.

Jevon Carter gets some shots up in preparation for his first game at Barclays Center with the Nets. Carter also made his first start for Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon. After going to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns last season, the fourth-year guard has made a strong impression on his teammates since joining the Nets in an offseason trade. “From the moment that he’s been here since we brought him on and he’s been coming into Brooklyn he’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been around,” said Joe Harris. “They have to lock up the gym doors to keep him out. He’s always working on his game. That’s one of the things that — he is kind of tagged as a defensive guy and that’s where he can get a lot of his minutes but he’s a really capable offensive player as well. He’s shown that and he has a lot of confidence in his ability but a lot of it comes from the work that he’s put in.”

Nic Claxton is beginning his third season in Brooklyn, and for the first time, will be starting the home opener at Barclays Center. Claxton, in fact, has started each of Brooklyn’s first three games. After playing a limited role as a rookie, Claxton got a late start on the 2020-21 season as he worked his way back from injuries, but made an impact as a dynamic and versatile defender.

A new season brought plenty of special guests to Barclays Center on Sunday, but none more than this. Former minority owner Jay-Z, who played such a big role in carving out the franchise’s identity in its new home after the move from New Jersey, was on hand courtside for the season opener. Jason Sudeikis, Eiza Gonzalez, and Pete Davidson were also among the stars on hand for the game.

For the first home halftime of the season, the legendary Busta Rhymes hit the court, entering through the crowd for a special performance. The Nets have a lineup of artists set for the week, with Kranium, Capella Grey, Marian Hill, and Amber Mark scheduled to perform.

Kevin Durant put on a show with 38 points on 17-24 shooting, following up his triple-double on Friday night in Philadelphia. Through three games, Durant is averaging 33.0 points on 56.5 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds per game.