Through the Lens: Brooklyn Nets Take the Court for Training Camp

Brooklyn’s California adventure is in the books, with the Nets back at home at HSS Training Center to take the next step in getting ready for the 2021-22 NBA season. After five days of practices at the University of San Diego, the Nets opened up their preseason schedule with a 123-97 win in Los Angeles against the Lakers before heading back East.

Joe Harris has seen plenty over five seasons in Brooklyn. One of the earliest acquisitions of general manager Sean Marks, Harris came to the Nets seeking to revive his career with a team coming off a 21-win season. Now he’s been to the playoffs three straight seasons and led the NBA in 3-point shooting two of the last three seasons. From small-town Chelan, Wash., Harris is right at home in Brooklyn.

Now this is a matchup. Jevon Carter has a resume overflowing with defensive awards and honors from his days in college at West Virginia, the kind of thing you don’t always see for a 6-foot-1 point guard. He’s brought that dogged approach through three seasons in the NBA before being acquired by the Nets this summer. That brought him head-to-head on this September afternoon with the 2017-18 MVP, three times the NBA’s leading scorer, James Harden. Carter won’t find a bigger challenge when the games start for real. Welcome to Brooklyn.

Sean Marks closed out his summer with a coup. In the space of a week in early September, the Nets GM reshaped Brooklyn’s frontcourt with the signings of Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge. Respected throughout the league, the two 36-year-old bigs bring their experience and well-rounded games to lengthening coach Steve Nash’s options with his frontcourt matchups. When the Nets open the season on Oct. 19, they’ll each be heading into their 16th NBA season.

Patience, young fellas. Third-year forward Sekou Doumbouya and rookies Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. are all eyes during a practice session in San Diego. The Nets have 19 players in camp and a deep crew of veterans at the front of the line for practice reps. It’s not all bad. Coach Steve Nash decided to wait until the Nets returned to Brooklyn for Friday’s game against the Bucks to give several of those vets their first preseason action. So in the 123-97 win over the Lakers, Thomas got a chance to cook for 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while Duke played a team-high 31 minutes with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Nash surprised everybody in the NBA when he jumped out of retirement last summer and into the head coach’s chair in Brooklyn. The Hall of Fame point guard navigated a season of unprecedented off-the-court challenges with the same equanimity in which he managed a shape-shifting roster that featured a franchise-record 27 different players throughout the season to the highest winning percentage in franchise history. He heads into season two embracing high expectations around the team.