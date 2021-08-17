Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Closing Out In Las Vegas With Loss to Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets closed out the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with an 86-72 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The Nets wrapped up Summer League with a 3-2 record after bringing a deep five-player draft class to Las Vegas, including first-rounders Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Neither played in the final game after appearing in the first four as the Nets staggered availability throughout the week in playing between nine and 11 of the 14 players on the roster in each game. So Thomas finished up with a scoring average of 27.0 points per game.

“We wanted to get better, all of us,” said Brooklyn Summer League coach Jordan Ott. “Players, coaches, performance staff, everyone in the organization. We accepted this responsibility to come here in Summer League to try to get better, to try to get us better, and of course, the team. Second piece, we talked about effort from day one and I think we got it. We all agreed that we’d play hard. We may have run out of a little gas today; five games in whatever it was, 10 days. We asked those guys to play hard on both ends and it looks like today we ran out of gas a little bit.”

Along with Thomas and Sharpe, a third member of Brooklyn’s draft class will definitely be with the Nets this season as second-round pick Kessler Edwards signed a two-way contract with the team on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward closed out Summer League with 11 points and three blocks against the Raptors. His high game for the week was 14 points and nine rebounds with two blocks against Washington on Thursday.

“Live body. Great size. Skilled,” said Ott. “We tried to play him at different positions over the course of the couple of games here in Vegas. Can be a rim protector at times, so we played him at the 5 even and then couple games we had him play point guards, we had him defend point guards. I don’t know how many times he’s been in the pick and roll defense when he’s guarding the ball, probably not many in his career. With his size and athleticism it’s kind of unique for us and our group, so we kind of put him everywhere. We threw him in the fire. You could see him take steps day-by-day, even today. Not everything went in, but at least he was making the right decision of shoot or pass.”

Veteran guard Brandon Knight led the Nets with 15 points against Toronto, while Alize Johnson had his second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, plus five assists. Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 11 points and Jordan Bowden had 10 points, four assists, and four blocks.