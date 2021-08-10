DeAndre' Bembry Reconnects with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

DeAndre’ Bembry had just transferred to a new high school, moving from North Carolina to New Jersey, and was getting acclimated to his surroundings with pickup games that regularly featured alumni coming back to their old school looking for some run.

One of them was the recently selected No. 1 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, just a year out of high school himself, Kyrie Irving.

“I remember my first year moving to New Jersey, he would always come back and Rod Strickland, so many different guys that attended St. Pat’s,” said Bembry. “They would all be on the same team. It would be like our high school team versus all of these pros. We would lose and have to run. There was plenty of times when we would run because nobody could stop Kyrie and stuff like that. You’ll be able to talk to Kyrie about some of the pickup games that we had. It definitely was very competitive back then.”

Ten years later, Bembry and Irving will be teaming up in the NBA after Bembry signed a free agent contract to join the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season.

“Where the organization is already on their way to what they're trying to do,” said Bembry of what attracted him to Brooklyn. “Me myself I know what I can bring to the table. I know the Nets, they need some guys who can go out there and guard, compete, stuff like that. That was really my first thought on the whole situation. And they reached out as well. That was information for me to join onboard. That was pretty much the start of it and I was just looking the next opportunity.”

So Bembry returns to the area where he starred at one of the top high school programs in the country and also the arena where he went on to have memorable moments in college. During his three seasons at St. Joseph’s, the Atlantic-10 Tournament was held at Barclays Center each year, with Bembry and the Hawks taking tournament titles in 2014 and 2016. As a junior, Bembry was the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and capped his conference career with 30 points in a championship game win over VCU in Brooklyn.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward, Bembry was the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent his first four NBA seasons in Atlanta before playing for Toronto last season. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game while establishing himself as a defensive presence on the wing.

He’s played with high-scoring players before, so he knows how to fit in and find his points around the edges while playing alongside elite scorers like Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden.

“I can play off the ball,” said Bembry. “I have no problem with that. I’m pretty good at slashing, getting to the rim and trying to find areas. But this also is my first time playing with KD and Kyrie. I normally play against these guys. I’ve also just got to learn the system to be honest. I’ve never played with KD, Kyrie and James all on the same team. So I think we all have to get used to it and try to find roles. I think it’s going to be pretty tough. I mean, we don’t need too much scoring, so I think my role is going to be more so just trying to go out there and guard and get some defensive steals and get us going that way because I know scoring won’t be a problem for us.”

In joining Brooklyn, Bembry is motivated to be coming to a team with the highest goals for the 2021-22 season.

“Everyone’s goal is to win a championship at the end of the day,” said Bembry. “Obviously, every other team that doesn’t win isn’t happy about the situation. That’s why you go back to your books, get back in the gym and try to get back to it. So the opportunity is there. I think we know that, and we’ve just got to go out there and take it. That’s how the NBA works. The team that stays healthy and the teams that play together the most, those are the teams that are going to survive in this league. I think we have a major opportunity for sure. I don’t really think the pressure is here because we’ve got a few guys that obviously have already won championships and have been in this position before. So I think we have a lot of vets on the team that will get us there.”