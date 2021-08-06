Brooklyn Nets Summer League Preview: Schedule Breakdown

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is back, tipping off on Sunday, August 8 on the campus of UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion with all 30 NBA teams represented.

The Nets will begin their schedule the following day, against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, August 9. Each team has four games scheduled through Sunday, August 15. The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Tuesday, August 17, while the remaining teams will play consolation games on Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, guaranteeing five games for each team.

Here’s a look at who the Nets will be facing in Las Vegas:

Memphis Grizzlies

Monday, August 9, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Grizzlies got a jump start on summer action with a stop at the Salt Lake City Summer League this week for three games. Their Salt Lake City roster did not include either of their first-round picks — Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama — who were acquired in trades that could not be made official until at least Aug. 6. Presuming both will be added to the roster for Las Vegas, Williams was one of the surprises of draft night when he was selected 10th overall after averaging 10.7 points in 20 games as a freshman at Stanford. The 19-year-old forward, who played on the gold medal U.S. team at the FIBA U-19 World Cup in 2019, is 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds. Aldama, selected at No. 30, is a 6-11, 224-pound center who averaged 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 17 games for Loyola (MD) in the Patriot League as a sophomore last year.

Memphis also has two 2020 draftees — first-rounder Desmond Bane and second-rounder Xavier Tillman Sr. Bane shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range as a rookie with 17 starts while Tillman shot 55.9 percent overall and made 12 starts. Both of last season’s rookie two-way players, swingman Sean McDermott and big Killian Tillie, were on the roster for Salt Lake City also. While Tillie stuck with the Grizzlies all season, appearing in 18 games, McDermott — who also played 18 games for the Grizzlies — got in six G League games in the bubble, averaging 17.8 points.

The Grizzlies also had four players from last season’s Memphis Hustle G League squad on the roster for Salt Lake City — Shaq Buchanan, Ahmad Carver, Darnell Coward, and Anthony Cowan Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, August 11, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Bucks haven’t released their Summer League roster yet, but Milwaukee’s draft class consisted of a pair of second rounders officially drafted by the Pacers and acquired via trade. The Bucks acquired No. 54 pick Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was the co-Big East Player of the Year last season after averaging 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for Seton Hall. A 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, Mamukelashvili was also the Haggerty Award winner as the top college basketball player in the New York metropolitan area last season. The Bucks have already signed him to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Georgios Kalaitzaki was the last pick of the draft. He is a 22-year-old, 6-8 wing who has been playing professionally in Greece since 2016 and has played regularly with the national team in international age group competition.

Washington Wizards

Thursday, August 12, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Washington will be sending No. 15 pick Corey Kispert and No. 31 Isaiah Todd to Las Vegas. Kispert, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, was an AP All-American as a senior at Gonzaga last season, helping the Bulldogs to the national championship game while averaging 18.6 points and shooting 52.9 percent overall and 44.0 percent from 3-point range.

Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound forward, was part of the inaugural G League Ignite squad and one of three members of that team selected among the first 31 picks. A McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school in 2020, Todd averaged 12.1 points in 16 games with G League Ignite.

Point guard Cassius Winston, a 2020 second-round pick who was with Washington on a two-way contract last season, appeared in 22 games for the Wizards. Forward Deni Avdija, Washington’s first-round pick in 2020 at No. 9 overall, is not on the Summer League roster.

The Wizards also have three other 2021 G Leaguers on the roster. Melvin Frazier was the 35th overall pick by Orlando in 2018 and played 29 games over two seasons for the Magic. Dewan Hernandez was a second-round pick by Toronto in 2019 who played six games for the Raptors that season, while Caleb Homesley was undrafted in the 2020 draft.

San Antonio Spurs

Sunday, August 15, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

The Spurs, who also participated in Salt Lake City, have two draftees on their Summer League roster — first-rounder Josh Primo and second-rounder Joe Wieskamp.

Primo, who won’t turn 19 until December, was the 12th overall pick after playing one season at Alabama. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.1 points in 30 games, shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range. Wieskamp, selected 41st overall in the second round, played three seasons at Iowa averaging 14.8 points and shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

The Spurs also have last year’s draftees on board — first-rounder Devin Vassell and second-rounder Tre Jones. Vassell, a 6-5 swingman, appeared in 62 games as a rookie, starting seven. Jones appeared in 37 games for San Antonio and also averaged 18.1 points and 9.7 assists in seven G League games.

Jaylen Morris, Nate Renfro, Anthony Mathis, and Kaleb Johnson also played for the Austin Spurs in the G League last season.