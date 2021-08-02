Cameron Thomas Gets Right to Work With Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas was able to get right into things.

The 19-year-old guard out of LSU set up shop in Brooklyn a week ago in anticipation of last Thursday’s NBA Draft, and when it turned out to be the Brooklyn Nets calling his name on draft night at Barclays Center, Thomas found himself already at home.

He toured HSS Training Center on Friday, taking some time to connect with Brooklyn fans via some social media Q&A sessions, and over the weekend made use of the facility with some court time.

On Monday, Thomas was joined by fellow first-rounder Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash for an introductory media session. Thomas and Sharpe lead a draft-night haul that also included second rounders Kessler Edwards, Marcus Zegarowski, and RaiQuon Gray.

Thomas was selected 27th overall after averaging 23.0 points at LSU and earning All-SEC First Team honors. Now he’s joining the most prolific offense in NBA history, with the Nets coming off a league record for offensive rating with 117.3 points per 100 possessions led by Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

“I can come off the bench and still provide scoring,” said Thomas. “You can never have too much scoring in the NBA nowadays. I feel like having me coming off the bench, scoring, providing that energy for the team, whether it’s scoring, playmaking or whatever it is, I feel like I can contribute either way. I just want to go out there and give my best.”

Thomas can heat it up, having put up 16 25-point games last season. He shot 40.6 percent overall and 32.5 percent from 3-point range on 7.2 attempts per game while jumping right into the lead role for LSU’s offense. A more complementary role on the floor with some the NBA’s most dangerous scorers could help elevate the rookie’s efficiency once he gets rolling with the Nets.

“There's a subtle thing to all of that, and I think he was probably asked to do a lot in college, to create a lot of balance and take tough shots late in the clock,” said Nash. “And so sometimes it's not easy to really project someone's percentages from college to the pros, because they're in a different environment playing a different game. There's less space and all those things in college at times. So I think he's more than capable to be an excellent shooter in our league. He's got to go out there, prove it, he's got to work at it every day. All great shooters shoot every day and work at it religiously. But for me, all the tools are there. It's more a matter of the environment and the college game versus the game place where the other great players can get a lot of open looks. He won’t be asked to manufacture as many which may be very difficult on your percentages.”