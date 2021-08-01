Cameron Thomas Introduces Himself to Brooklyn Nets Fans

The Brooklyn Nets introduced Cameron Thomas to their home at HSS Training Center on Friday and Thomas introduced himself to Nets fans, taking their questions via a Reddit AMA and an Instagram Stories Q&A.

As the first of five players selected who are bound for Brooklyn, Thomas was taken with the Nets’ first-round pick at No. 27. The Nets added a second first-rounder in agreeing in principle to a trade with the Phoenix Suns to acquire the draft rights to the 29th pick, North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe.

In the second round, Brooklyn added Pepperdine’s Kessler Edwards, Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski, and Florida State’s RaiQuon Gray.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 guard, played one season at LSU, averaging 23.0 points and earning All-SEC First Team honors.

On Friday, Thomas got his first look at Brooklyn’s practice facility, checking out the bright, expansive practice court and stepping up onto the building’s rooftop deck.

First time on the roof of the training facility hits different pic.twitter.com/ZAtN1AbVsE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 30, 2021

During his IG Q&A, Thomas was asked what he could bring to a team with championship goals for the upcoming season.

“I’m just going to be able to bring scoring, scoring off the bench,” said Thomas. “You can never have too much scoring so me being able to score with those four guys, you can never have too much scoring in the NBA. I’m also going to bring playmaking with the ball in my hands. If those guys need a break, I can do that.”

Future looks pretty bright from up here pic.twitter.com/3qBt8SWbcj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 30, 2021

He’s looking forward to getting started on his NBA journey with a team that he followed closely over the past season. Thomas said on draft night that James Harden was his favorite current player and he’s looking forward to playing with and learning from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“I feel like I’m gonna fit in just fine,” said Thomas, “just me being a gym rat and me loving being in the gym, work on my craft, so I feel like just me just loving being in the gym can fit in real well with this squad so I can’t wait.”

Big night in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/bksr7QqJsk — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 30, 2021

Off to his Reddit AMA, Thomas covered a little bit more ground. He’s listening to NBA Youngboy, Pop Smoke, Biggie and Tupac. His favorite SpongeBob SquarePants character is Squidward. He rates the best games of his season at LSU as contests against Michigan, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and St. Bonaventure.

For sneakers, he’ll wear any of the Kobe Bryant models and calls Bryant his favorite all-time player.

“He inspired me to be great every day and I tried to imitate him any way I could on or off the floor.”

“To hear your name called, it was very surreal.” - @24_camthomas pic.twitter.com/mLDiP3UT1d — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 31, 2021

Even after Thursday night’s NBA Draft and Friday’s visit to HSS Training Center, Thomas is still getting used to the idea that he’s now an NBA player.

“Not yet. It probably won’t sink in until the first Summer League game or once training camp starts.”