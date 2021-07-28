Reggie Perry's Top 3 Games

After being drafted late in the second round, rookie big man Reggie Perry was on a two-way contract with the Nets. He gave Brooklyn valuable rotation minutes for a two-week stretch in the wake of the trade that sent Jarrett Allen to Cleveland. Perry also joined the Long Island Nets for their abbreviated 15-game season and averaged 18.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting with 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Here’s a look at Perry’s top three performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 13 at Knicks

Pressed into action for his first significant minutes of the season with the Nets shorthanded as the James Harden trade was finalized, Perry scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with a 3-pointer and grabbed five rebounds.

January 29 at Thunder

Perry put up his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, making 4-of-7 shots in a 147-125 win.

March 24 at Jazz

Perry scored 12 points with eight rebounds and made 2-of-4 3-pointers.