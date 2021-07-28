Chris Chiozza's Top 3 Games

In his second season with the Nets, point guard Chris Chiozza was a ready and energetic playmaker when called upon, averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 assists in 10.5 minutes per game.

Here’s a look at Chiozza’s top three performances of the year, in chronological order:

December 28 vs. Grizzlies

Chiozza scored a season-high 14 points with four assists, making three 3-pointers.

March 24 at Jazz

Chiozza recorded his only double-double of the season with 10 points and a season-high 11 assists.

April 7 vs. Pelicans

Chiozza had 12 points and eight assists in a 139-111 win over New Orleans, shooting 4-of-5 overall and 2-of 3 from 3-point range.