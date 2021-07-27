Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: JT Thor

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Auburn freshman JT Thor surprised some draft followers when he opted for the 2021 NBA Draft rather than playing another season of college ball.

SAYS WHO?

ESPN projected Thor to Brooklyn in its June 29 mock draft update.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Born in Nebraska to parents from South Sudan, Thor grew up in Alaska, then moved to West Virginia — where his brother was attending college — when it was time for high school. One of the country’s top high school recruits — consensus top 10 for his position of power forward — the 6-foot-10 Thor opted for Auburn. He’s still just 19 years old and will turn 20 at the end of August.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Thor started all 27 games in his lone season at Auburn, averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Thor’s single college season didn’t expose any major flaws, as sometimes happens with highly regarded prospects who go the one-and-done route. All the foundational pieces are there, but he still projects as a long-term developmental project who is likely to be best served playing the upcoming season in the G League. Thor needs to bulk up his 205-pound frame, but he’s been measured with a 7-3 wingspan and 9-2 standing reach. He’s fluid and active, athletic with good instincts for defending off the ball and protecting the rim. His shooting mechanics are sound and he impressed in that area at the NBA Draft Combine, offering stretch-4 potential.