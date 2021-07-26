Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Austin Reaves

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves could be an option for the Brooklyn Nets with one of their three second-round picks.

SAYS WHO?

In their late-June updates following the draft lottery, both ESPN and TANKATHON projected Reaves for Brooklyn in the second round; ESPN at No. 49 and TANKATHON at No. 59.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Reaves is a draft rarity: a 23-year-old, fifth-year senior. Going into college he drew mid-major and low-major interest despite a high-scoring high school career in which he once scored 73 points in a game. He opted for Wichita State, by far the highest profile scholarship offer he received, but transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons. Sitting out a year due to transfer requirements, Reaves worked on his 6-foot-5 frame and his game, putting on 20 pounds to get up over 200. He grew up in Arkansas, where both his parents starred in basketball at Arkansas State.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Reaves started all 56 games he played at Oklahoma, making the All-Big 12 First Team last season after averaging 18.3 points and 4.6 assists. He scored 27 points in an NCAA Tournament loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Reaves arrived on the college scene as a shooter, but after shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range over two seasons at Wichita State made just 27.7 percent of his threes over two seasons at Oklahoma. But he also unveiled an expanded game in which he excelled in getting to the rim and finishing after bulking up. Reaves took the reins of the Oklahoma offense and was a smooth ball-handler and fluid shot creator with excellent reading of defenses.