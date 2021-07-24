Tyler Johnson's Top 5 Games

Tyler Johnson gave the Brooklyn Nets strong guard play off the bench, moving into a rotation role in early February and playing regularly through Brooklyn’s eight-game winning streak and 14-1 stretch that ran into mid-March. He finished the season averaging 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

February 16 at Suns

Shorthanded in Phoenix, the Nets came back from 24 points down for the 128-124 win, with Johnson contributing a season-high 17 points and five assists while making 5-of-8 3-pointers against his former team.

March 17 at Pacers

Johnson scored 15 points with four rebounds and two steals in a 124-115 win at Indiana.

April 1 vs. Hornets

All of Johnson’s points and field goal attempts came from 3-point range as he made 5-of-7 from behind the arc to score 15 points.

April 27 at Raptors

Johnson scored 10 points with three rebounds and three assists in a 116-103 win over Toronto.

April 29 at Pacers

Johnson scored 11 points while making three 3-pointers, with three rebounds and three assists.