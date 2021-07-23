Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Jared Butler

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Guard Jared Butler has an elite resume as the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four for national champion Baylor.

SAYS WHO?

THE RINGER slotted Butler in for Brooklyn in the first round in its first mock draft update after the June 22 NBA Draft lottery.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Butler is another guard who tested the 2020 draft waters before withdrawing and returning to Baylor and it paid off with a huge junior season. He’s a 6-foot-3 combo guard with a well-developed offensive game. Unlike some of the players projected for Brooklyn with a bit more frequency, Butler is among the top 25 prospects on the big boards for ESPN, THE RINGER, and THE ATHLETIC, so he might not be around by the time the Nets pick at No. 27.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

A three-year starter at Baylor, Butler was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and a consensus First Team All-American in 2021 after receiving Third Team honors the year before. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. As a senior, Butler averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game and shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts per game.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Butler has a versatile and efficient offensive game, smooth and shifty with the ball and the ability to run pick-and-roll, create his own shot, and shoot off the dribble. He’s a high-effort defender with excellent instincts and opportunistic in creating turnovers. While he won’t turn 21 until the end of August, he’s had three years of college ball and could be ready to contribute right away.