Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Aaron Henry

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but eventually withdrew and returned to school for his junior season.

SAYS WHO?

BLEACHER REPORT projected Henry as a first-round option for the Nets in early May, but that’s a reach going by many of the mocks and prospect rankings. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED and THE ATHLETIC both saw him as a candidate for the Nets to nab with the first of their three second round picks, which eventually landed at No. 44.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Henry is a 6-foot-6 wing largely projected as a late second-round pick. ESPN has him at No. 51 on its overall prospect rankings. He made an early impression at Michigan State, climbing into the starting lineup early in his freshman year for a team that went on to the Final Four.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Taking on a bigger role in the offense as a junior, Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and to the All-Big Ten Third team.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Henry draws raves for his one-on-one defensive ability, with the size and length to guard across multiple positions on the wing. He was more uneven on the offensive end throughout his college career, but showed the makings of a versatile skill set.