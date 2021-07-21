Headline

DeAndre Jordan's Top 5 Games

Checking out the top performances during the 2020-21 season
Posted: Jul 15, 2021

Center DeAndre Jordan led the NBA in effective field goal percentage (75.3) and true shooting percentage (73.6). After his 13th season in the league, Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.39) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,878) and fourth in blocks (1,467).

Here’s a look at Jordan’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 18 vs. Bucks

Jordan went 38 minutes in a 125-123 win over Milwaukee, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while shooting 6-for-6.

February 10 vs. Pacers

In a 104-94 win over Indiana, Jordan had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

February 21 at Clippers

Another double-double for DJ, with 13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals while shooting 6-for-7 in a 112-108 win.

March 1 at Spurs

The Nets won 124-113 in San Antonio as Jordan had eight points, 13 rebounds, a season-high five assists, and three blocks.

April 14 at Sixers

Jordan grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in this loss to the Sixers, with five blocks and 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

