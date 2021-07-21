DeAndre Jordan's Top 5 Games

Center DeAndre Jordan led the NBA in effective field goal percentage (75.3) and true shooting percentage (73.6). After his 13th season in the league, Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.39) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,878) and fourth in blocks (1,467).

Here’s a look at Jordan’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 18 vs. Bucks

Jordan went 38 minutes in a 125-123 win over Milwaukee, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while shooting 6-for-6.

February 10 vs. Pacers

In a 104-94 win over Indiana, Jordan had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

February 21 at Clippers

Another double-double for DJ, with 13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals while shooting 6-for-7 in a 112-108 win.

March 1 at Spurs

The Nets won 124-113 in San Antonio as Jordan had eight points, 13 rebounds, a season-high five assists, and three blocks.

April 14 at Sixers

Jordan grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in this loss to the Sixers, with five blocks and 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.