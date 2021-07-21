Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Daishen Nix

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Daishen Nix is part of the first class of players who chose the G League Ignite program who are entering the NBA Draft after the team’s inaugural season.

SAYS WHO?

Nix is widely projected as a second-round pick, and the Nets have three of those. So ESPN mocked him with the third of those— 58 at the time, though it eventually came in as the 59th pick — in its April 8 mock draft. In its first post-draft lottery mock on June 23, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED liked Nix for the Nets at No. 44, the first of their second-rounders.

SO, WHO IS HE?

A McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit in the high school class of 2020, Nix originally signed with UCLA before choosing a new path: the NBA’s G League Ignite team offered higher salaries than a traditional G League contract and the opportunity to compete against professionals as part of a new developmental program for elite prospects. Along with Nix, top 10 draft prospects Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga were part of the inaugural team playing for coach Brian Shaw, a long-time NBA assistant and former head coach of the Denver Nuggets. Veterans such as former Net Jarrett Jack and Amir Johnson were part of the roster to help guide the younger players as well. In the shortened season, Nix played 15 games with G League Ignite in a bubble setup in Florida in February and March, with the team finishing 8-7.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Nix averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game with G League Ignite.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

At 6-foot-5, Nix brings a solid physical profile to the point guard position. His package of playmaking skills — ball-handling, court vision, passing — are strengths, but the 19-year-old needs to improve his shooting.