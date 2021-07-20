Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Ayo Dosunmu

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago prep star Ayo Dosunmu made a big splash when he stayed in-state at Illinois and grew into one of college basketball’s top guards over three seasons, leading the Illini to the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

SAYS WHO?

The projections for Dosunmu to Brooklyn came in some relatively early mock drafts — SPORTS ILLUSTRATED’S April 8 mock draft and NBA DRAFT ROOM’S late May update.

SO, WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-4 guard, Dosunmu led a resurgence at Illinois after starring in high school in Chicago, earning a trip to the Jordan Brand Classic at Barclays Center in 2018. The Nets are right the middle of his draft range, which tends to stretch from the mid-20s to mid-30s in most mock drafts and prospect rankings.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Dosunmu was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection, a First Team All-American in 2021 and winner of the Bob Cousy Award as college basketball’s top point guard. He was also named Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player after leading the Illini to the tournament title and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, as well as a No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. The summer after his senior year in high school, Dosunmu won gold with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Dosunmu gets high marks for his intangibles, versatility and overall game. He’s got an aggressive style, can guard multiple positions, and has strong fundamentals as playmaker from ball-handling to court vision. Physical tools from his 6-10 wingspan to his vertical leap are on the high end and give him a bigger presence than expected from a 6-4 guard.