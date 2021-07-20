Blake Griffin's Top 5 Games

Blake Griffin joined the Nets in March and closed the season as Brooklyn’s starting center in the playoffs. The five-time All-NBA selection brought toughness and physicality to the frontcourt, leading the league with 22 charges drawn, as well as a versatile offensive game to the center position. Griffin averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 21.4 minutes per game, shooting 49.2 percent overall and 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

Here’s a look at Griffin’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

March 26 at Pistons

In his third game as a Net, Griffin visited the Pistons and scored 17 points in 20 minutes, shooting 5-of-8 overall and 2-of-2 from 3-point range in a 113-111 win.

April 27 at Raptors

In a 116-103 win in Toronto, Griffin had 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals, shooting 6-for-11 overall and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

May 8 at Nuggets

In his highest scoring game of the season for Brooklyn, Griffin had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, making 4-of-6 3-pointers. He added three assists and two steals in the 125-119 win.

June 5 vs. Bucks

As the Nets opened up the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 115-107 win, Griffin scored 18 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds. He added three assists and two steals while shooting 7-of-13 overall and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

June 19 vs. Bucks

In the thrilling Game 7 against Milwaukee, Griffin posted his second double-double of the series with 17 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 7-of-12 overall and 3-of-6 from 3-point range and grabbing three assists.