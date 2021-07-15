Joe Harris' Top 5 Games

Joe Harris led the NBA in 3-point percentage for the second time in three seasons, this time with a 47.5 percentage, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to lead the league in 3-point percentage multiple times. Harris made 211 3-pointers, sixth in the league, and also the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. Over the last three seasons combined, Harris leads all NBA players with a 45.8 3-point percentage (566-for-1236). Harris also finished the season fifth in effective field goal percentage (65.4). Harris averaged 14.1 points per game while shooting a career-high 50.5 percent overall.

Here’s a look at Harris’ top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 7 vs. Sixers

In a shorthanded win over Philadelphia — no Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, and before the trade for James Harden — Harris led the Nets with 28 points while shooting 11-of-19 overall and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and four assists in the 122-109 win.

January 31 at Wizards

This one got away from the Nets in the final seconds, but Harris matched his career high with 30 points and set a new career high with eight 3-pointers made. He shot 11-of-17 overall and had five assists.

February 18 at Lakers

Harris made 6-of-7 3-pointers in this 109-98 win in Los Angeles, shooting 7-of-10 overall to finish with 21 points and five rebounds.

March 31 vs. Rockets

Harris scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 10-of-17 overall and 7-of-12 from 3-point range in a 120-108 win.

May 25 vs. Celtics

In a 130-108 win over Boston, Harris scored 25 points while shooting 9-of-14 overall and 7-of-10 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.