James Harden's Top 5 Games

After his mid-January acquisition, James Harden matched the franchise record for triple-doubles in a season with 12 in just 36 games. That was third in the NBA this season, and his 23 double-doubles were 14th. The league’s scoring leader each of the last three seasons, Harden averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists with the Nets. His full season average of 10.8 assists would have been second in the league with the playing time to qualify for league leaders. He averaged 8.5 rebounds as well after joining the Nets.

Here’s a look at Harden’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 16 vs. Magic

Harden set the tone in his Brooklyn debut with the first of his 12 triple-doubles, scoring 32 points with 14 assists and 12 rebounds in a 122-115 win over Orlando at Barclays Center.

February 16 at Suns

With the Nets down by 24 points and playing without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden led Brooklyn to a 128-124 comeback win with 38 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. He shot 14-of-22 overall and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. With the Nets trailing 124-123, Harden drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining.

March 1 at Spurs

The Nets hadn’t won a regular season game in San Antonio since the 2001-02 season and Harden played a big role in consigning that streak to history in a 124-113 overtime win. Another Harden triple-double included 30 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds. He shot 12-of-23 and didn’t commit a single turnover in 44 minutes.

March 26 at Pistons

Harden set a season-high with 44 points and matched his season-high with 14 rebounds in this 113-111 win. He also had eight assists.

June 1 vs. Celtics

As the Nets closed out Boston in the first round of the playoffs, Harden put up a 34-point, 10-assist, 10-rebound triple-double while shooting 10-of-17 overall and 4-of-7 from 3-point range in a 123-109 win.