Kyrie Irving's Top 5 Games

Kyrie Irving earned the third All-NBA honor of his career for his play during the 2020-21 season. Irving’s scoring average of 26.9 points per game was the highest of his 10-year career outside of the injury-shortened 2019-20 season in which he played 20 games. In shooting a career-high 50.6 percent overall, 40.2 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free throw line, Irving became the ninth player in NBA history to hit the 50/40/90 shooting splits in a single season, and the fifth to do so while averaging at least 25.0 points.

Here’s a look at Irving’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

December 25 at Celtics

Irving averaged 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists against the Celtics in three regular season games while shooting 50.8 percent overall and 50.0 percent from 3-point range, and it started with this Christmas Day classic. He put up 37 points while shooting 13-for-21 overall and 7-for-10 from 3-point range, adding eight assists and six rebounds in a 123-95 Nets win.

February 2 vs. Clippers

In an early East vs. West showdown, the Nets beat the Clippers at Barclays Center as Irving scored 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range, with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

April 5 vs. Knicks

Irving had his way in the crosstown matchup as well, averaging 37.0 points on 60.9 percent shooting in two games against the Knicks. In this 40-point effort, Irving shot 15-of-28 overall with five 3-pointers and seven assists in a 114-112 Brooklyn win.

April 25 vs. Suns

The Nets won both their games against the Western Conference’s NBA Finalists this season, and Irving had a double-double with 34 points and 12 assists in this 128-119 win. He shot 10-of-19 overall, 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws as part of the stretch in which he closed the regular season making 97 of his last 100 free throw attempts. Irving added six rebounds as well.

May 30 at Boston

The Nets were in command of their first-round playoff series after this Game 4 rout in Boston, a 141-126 win that gave them a 3-1 series lead. Irving hit six 3-pointers while scoring 39 points and adding 11 rebounds for a double-double.