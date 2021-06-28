Kevin Durant Selected for 2021 USA Men's Olympic Team

Already one of the most accomplished players in USA Basketball history, Kevin Durant will open camp with the 2021 U.S Olympic Men’s Basketball Team on July 6 in Las Vegas after USA Basketball announced the roster for the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The camp will run through July 18 and include five exhibition games before the team departs for Tokyo, where the first of Team USA’s three group play games will be played on Sunday, July 25 against France.

Twice the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, Durant has the opportunity to join Carmelo Anthony as the only American men to win three gold medals. Durant was the leading scorer for both the 2012 and 2016 gold medal winning squads, with his point totals in those two Olympics the two highest single-competition totals in USA men’s basketball history. He also won gold at the 2010 FIBA World Cup, where Durant was named MVP.

Through 45 career games with USA Basketball, Durant has averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals, shooting 53.1 percent overall, 48.6 percent from 3-point range, and 88.3 percent from the free throw line.

Durant is one of only two players returning from the 2016 team, along with his former Golden State teammate Draymond Green. The only other player on the roster with Olympic experience is Kevin Love, who teamed with Durant at the 2012 London Olympics.

Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Jerami Grant complete the roster with head coach Gregg Popovich and assistants Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, and Jay Wright.

Team USA will open its exhibition schedule in Las Vegas against Nigeria on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. and also face Australia (July 12 and July 16), Argentina (July 13) and Spain (July 18).

In Tokyo, USA Basketball will face France, Iran, and the winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament being held in Victoria, Canada this week in pool play. The quarterfinals begin on Monday, Aug. 2 with the gold medal game on Friday, Aug. 6.