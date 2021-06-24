Steve Nash Wraps Up First Season as Brooklyn Nets Coach

Steve Nash took the leap into a coaching career before the 2020-21 season when nobody really knew what that season would look like.

The NBA was still wrapping up the 2019-20 season in the bubble in Orlando at the end of last summer when Nets general manager Sean Marks made the surprising hire of the Hall of Fame point guard with no full-time coaching experience. COVID protocols were strict in all team environments and would remain so for much of the season that followed. The plan for the next season — start date, schedule — was months away from being set.

When the season did begin Christmas week, Nash made his coaching debut with a team navigating health protocols while playing a crowded schedule in arenas with no fans. Flexibility was a mantra that Nash embraced for his team and staff from day one and that openness to adaptability was a trait that proved crucial throughout the year.

“I've been exposed to so many things that coaches aren't necessarily exposed to in their first four or five months on the job and when it happens in quick succession you have to find out what your mindset is, how you're going to approach these things,” said Nash late in the regular season. “Are you going to create a ton of stress and anxiety or are you going to accept and kind of mobilize the troops? Quickly, I learned like there's not a lot of point in overstressing and creating nerves and anxiety. We just keep rolling and I think that helped inform our team.”

The need to be flexible extended beyond the season’s unusual circumstances. A month into the season, Marks made the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Brooklyn, and that four-for-one deal contributed to roster movement throughout the season. Mix in injuries and the Nets went through a half-dozen roster iterations throughout the season. Consistently adapting to this fluid availability, Nash and his staff retooled on the fly, got contributions from every corner of the roster, and finished with a 48-24 record for the highest winning percentage — .667 — in franchise history.

“It was an incredible experience,” said Nash in Monday’s season-closing press conference alongside Marks. “I have the pleasure of working with some amazing people. The players, first and foremost, were outstanding with their effort and attitude, the way they work together to find solutions to all the things we faced this year. But just the organization as a whole, all the different departments, analytics, film performance, front office, you go down the line, there's just high-quality people in every department. So it was a blast to be a part of this team, and I can't wait to continue to grow and develop individually, but also collectively.”

Nash’s debut season ended with last Saturday’s 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After rolling through the Boston Celtics in the first round with Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving getting almost as much playing time together as they had throughout the season, Harden’s hamstring strain and Irving’s ankle sprain interrupted the rhythm against the Bucks. Despite that, the Nets came within inches — the margin of Durant’s toe on the 3-point line for his game-tying jumper with a second to go in regulation — from moving on to the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s tough, really tough,” said Nash. “We were so close to advancing. On the one hand, there’s disappointment and pain to not continue and to not go all the way, as we set out to do. And at the same time, I look at all the adversity we faced, and our team gave it absolutely everything they had. So we told the players just how proud we are, the way they approached the season, the work they put in, the way they were able to overcome a lot of things. They put us in a position to continue to play. It didn’t go our way this time, but we’ll take some of this with us and it will make us stronger and we’ll approach that next season with this in our toolbox and it will grow our character and resolve.”

Now Nash heads into his first full offseason as a head coach, one that will bear a more familiar resemblance to a typical NBA summer. Things will be compressed a bit with the season running about a month later than usual and expectations that the league calendar will shift back to normal with training camp starting at the end of September. The draft is scheduled for July 29 and Summer League for Aug. 8 to 17.

“It’s not that dissimilar to being a player,” said Nash. “We’re going to look back on the year and things that we did and how we performed and the decisions we made, the approach we took and analyze it all and try to come back in a much better position. So it’s very much like being a player. We’re — as an organization — always looking to improve, always challenging, always asking questions, and that’s no different for me, my staff. I’ll definitely spend a lot of time with the film department, with the analytics department and with the front office this year, even the performance team, players, just trying to continually ask the right questions and find answers and solutions for ways that we can get better.

“So that’s exciting, I like that part of the process, I like trying to be as inquisitive and seeking as much information or clarity as possible to make decisions, and sometimes it might just be one thing that is all that’s needed. Sometimes it might be 50 little things, but you have to be open-minded, you have to be inquisitive to find the answers, and then you have to decide which are relevant for moving forward for us. So it’s kind of a bigger process than being a player in that there are so much more layers to it, but it’s very similar in that you go into the summer, try to reflect on it and how can you revamp for next season.”