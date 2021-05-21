Joe Harris and Brooklyn Nets Have Grown Together

Joe Harris has covered a lot of ground in Brooklyn.

Harris was one of the first acquisitions during the tenure of general manager Sean Marks. The Nets were coming off a 21-win season. Harris had been traded, waived, and sidelined by surgery midway through his second NBA season.

Everybody needed a fresh start. Five years later Harris is well-established as one of the NBA’s elite shooters and the Nets have gone from “a team that was really an afterthought amongst everyone in the NBA to now this favorite,” said Harris.

There were 49 wins over two seasons and then a breakthrough in 2018-19. Harris won the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend and led the NBA in 3-point percentage. The Nets jumped to 42 wins and the playoffs. Two months later, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were bound for Brooklyn.

Now it’s Irving and Durant plus James Harden and Blake Griffin that Harris is sharing the court with as the second-seeded Nets approach their playoff tip-off against the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Barclays Center. In setting a franchise record for winning percentage, the Nets closed with a 34-12 record — the NBA’s second-best mark since Feb. 10 — and now they head into the playoffs with a fully ready roster bearing championship expectations.

“This is the point every organization in the NBA is trying to get to in terms of expectations,” said Harris. “You hope to get to championship level expectations as a team. But for us as a team, it’s not anything we really discuss. It’s just really…we’re trying to be as in the moment and present as possible. It’s a cliché thing to say, but you can’t look too far ahead. We have to really focus on getting better every day, especially here as of late it’s been great for us just in terms of having quality practice time.

“It seems like it’s one of these things over the course of the season where the amount of games, the amount of injuries or COVID protocols, whatever we were dealing with, we didn’t have guys together a lot for full practices. We’re trying to take advantage of these days right now to be especially prepared going into this Boston series without really trying to think too far ahead or farther down the road in terms of championship expectations or anything like that.”

In the final week of the season, just as the Nets were getting Harden back, it was ironically Harris that they lost for the final three games. A constant in the lineup — Harris has missed 16 games total over the last four seasons — he had played in Brooklyn’s first 69 games before a gluteal strain sidelined him at the very end.

With the five days between the regular season finale and the playoff opener as well, that gave Harris a solid window to step away and then ramp back up. He said there’s been some “moderation” through workouts this week but that he participated in a full practice on Thursday.

“I feel fine to be honest, and I’m ready to go come Game 1,” said Harris. “Everybody else in the organization would echo the same. It was kind of an unusual sort of injury, nothing in particular that really like stood out. It wasn’t even painful by any means. It was just one of those things where I had a little weakness in the hip, in the glut area, and I’m back close to 100 percent right now.”

After shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range last season, good for seventh in the league, Harris returned to the top of the charts this season in shooting 47.5 percent on a career-high 6.4 attempts per game.

“I don’t think about it a ton,” said Harris. “Obviously, it’s just a byproduct of the work that has been put in. I pride myself on being an elite shooter in this league, so those are the marks I’m trying to reach.”

Harris became just the fifth player to lead the league in 3-point percentage multiple times and he now has two of the top 29 single-season 3-point percentages in NBA history. Among those 29 seasons only Harris this season and in 2018-19 (5.1 3-point attempts per game), J.J. Redick in 2015-16 (5.6) and Kyle Korver in 2014-15 (6.0) averaged at least 5.0 attempts per game. Actually, nobody else averaged even more than 3.6 attempts per game, making it incredibly rare that any NBA player has shot the percentage Harris has on the volume that he has.

He’s also fourth in NBA history in 3-point percentage (43.77) and over the last three seasons combined Harris leads all NBA players with a 45.8 3-point percentage.

“He’s one of the best shooters in our game,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Having said that, it’s a little trickier when you have three guys out there that can break the defense down. That’s the beauty of our team. While we understand that we don’t have a lot of time together or history together, we do have talent, and if we can make those pieces work with fluidity and understanding, that’s the beauty of this roster and this team.”