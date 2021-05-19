Nets Notes: Brooklyn Draws a Date With Boston

So, it’s the Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets drew their first-round playoff partner with the Boston Celtics beating the Washington Wizards 118-100 in Tuesday night’s play-in tournament game. The Celtics had gone 36-36 to finish in seventh place and held position with the win over a fast-closing Wizards team that will now have a shot at holding the eighth seed with a win over Indiana on Thursday.

Brooklyn won all three matchups with Boston this season, starting with a 123-95 rout in a marquee Christmas Day meeting in the second game of the season. The Nets took the later games 121-109 on March 11 and 109-104 on April 23.

In this season in which the Nets have gone through so many changes on the way to a 48-24 record and the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, Nets head coach Steve Nash isn’t weighing those games too heavily.

“I think it’s really hard to take too much away from the season series in that we kind of played them with three different teams, so different looks each time,” said Nash. “I think we almost have to hit the refresh button, start again, and look at this as a blank slate.”

Indeed, the first meeting took place before the trade for James Harden, before even the Nets lost Spencer Dinwiddie one game later. Durant did not play in either of the final two games and Harden missed the last one as well.

Nash referenced Boston’s “collective experiences” and the Celtics have been to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals. But they’ve evolved along the way as well from the first year of that run in 2016-17.

“Their team has been tested before in the playoffs and had long runs, multiple guys on their team have been a part of those runs, so the continuity plays a big factor into who they are,” said Kevin Durant. “They play physical, and they move the basketball. We have our work cut out for us, we respect this team, we know Jaylen Brown is injured and is one of their key pieces, but they still rally behind each other and play extremely hard. We know that, in order for us to be the best that we can be, we have to be locked in on each and every possession. I’m looking forward to going out there and competing.”

Wrist surgery sidelined Brown and ended his season two weeks ago. The fifth-year swingman was Boston’s No. 2 scorer at 24.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

That leaves the scoring responsibility on Jayson Tatum, and the fourth-year forward was at ease with it in putting up 50 points against the Wizards on Tuesday. Three weeks ago, Tatum scored 60 points against San Antonio. He averaged 26.4 points per game for the season with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

“Jayson’s a big guard so to speak,” said Nash. “He’s a small forward in a traditional sense but the way he handles the ball and is able to shoot at all three levels, use his size inside or outside to shoot over people, Kevin can use his length and athleticism to try to negate some of that. But it’s one of those things where as much as anything it’s about concentration, not giving him the easy ones, not making simple mistakes, and that comes from a team effort. Getting back and matched up in transition. Making sure that we’re there in support at all times. It really is a team effort but individual guys will also have the first line of defense on him.”

Nash referenced Durant, who could be primary in defending Tatum. While the Nets put the most efficient offense in NBA history on the floor even with Durant limited to 35 games, the defense had its swings throughout the season before landing 23rd in the league in allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions. The regular presence of the 6-foot-11 Durant and his ability to defend the rim and disrupt passing lanes could change Brooklyn’s defensive profile, and Tatum will be job one for the Nets.

“He scores in bunches and he scores from all over the court,” said Harden, “So it’s not just one player that is going to guard him. So, it’s going to be a team effort. We have to know where he is on the floor. We have to know, as we watch him in more detail into his scout, we have to know where he likes the ball. What’s his go-tos and kind of limit that. And it’s going to take five guys on the court. But we’re confident and one thing that can’t happen is we can’t let a guy score 30, 40 on us comfortably. And as much as we can watch film and know where he likes his spots, which we already got a sense, but once we kind of slow him down, we kind of have to worry about the rest of the team as well. So, they’re very well coached and I can’t give you as much detail as I want to because we haven’t watched film, but just know that we’ll be prepared.”

After Tatum, the first Celtic that jumped to Harden’s mind was guard Evan Fournier, a March acquisition after six-plus seasons in Orlando. And while Tatum and Marcus Smart do have history together, several of the players Durant mentioned worth worrying about are all in their first season with the Celtics.

“They do it as a group,” said Durant. “Evan Fournier is a big scorer who can explode and get you a high number of points. Tristan Thompson can affect the game through scoring the ball, getting offensive rebounds and dirty points. Payton Pritchard is shooting at a higher clip this year from deep, and he can get going fast. So they’ve got a lot of guys who fill in and create extra possessions for them. Marcus Smart is a wild card that can go off and score and create plays defensively. We’ve got to be locked in from top to bottom.”