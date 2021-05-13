Stat Survey: Brooklyn Nets Pile Up Assists

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

This week, the Brooklyn Nets registered 32 assists against Chicago and 33 against San Antonio, setting a franchise record of 26 games with at least 30 assists in a game with two games remaining in this shortened 72-game season. The previous record was 23 such games during the 1984-85 season. The Nets are averaging a 26.7 assists this season, a franchise record and the No. 8 mark in the NBA.

The Nets have completed their schedule against Western Conference teams this season with a 22-8 record and a .733 winning percentage. Those are franchise records for wins and winning percentage against the Western Conference and it is the best record in the NBA this season against the Western Conference.

Brooklyn has completed its road schedule this season with a 20-16 record and a .556 winning percentage, the second highest road winning percentage in franchise history behind the .561 percentage (23-18) of the 2012-13 season.

With two home games remaining, the Nets have won 13 of their last 15 games at Barclays Center and have a 26-8 record at home, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Brooklyn’s 46 wins are the fourth-most in franchise history and the team’s .657 winning percentage is the highest in franchise history.

The Nets are first in the NBA in offensive rating (117.2) and second in points per game (118.6).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.2) and effective field goal percentage (57.4), fourth in 3-point percentage (39.0), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (14.1) and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.2).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (18.3), sixth in free throw percentage (80.6), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.7).

Brooklyn is second in the league in clutch games played (40), first in clutch wins (27), and third in winning percentage in clutch games (.675). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

The Nets have set single-season franchise records for games with 130 points (13) and 120 points (33) and are 30-3 when scoring at least 120 points.

Brooklyn is seventh in fast break points (14.0) and 10th in points in the paint (49.2).

The Nets are second in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.0) and isolation points per game (11.6), and first in points per isolation possession (1.06).

Brooklyn has used 36 different starting lineups, with 19 different players starting a game, and 27 players have appeared in a game for the Nets this season, all franchise records.

Kyrie Irving is eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game, and sixth in offensive rating (119.2). Irving is also fourth in free throw percentage (92.2). Over his last 23 games, Irving has made 95-of-98 free throw attempts (96.9 percent). Irving has the 11th-highest career scoring average among active players (22.85).

Kevin Durant is fifth in the NBA in shooting a career-high 45.9 percent from 3-point range. Durant’s 54.2 field goal percentage is also a career high. While he doesn’t qualify for the official leaders, Durant’s scoring average of 27.5 points per game would rank seventh. Durant ranks third among active players in total points and 26th all-time with 23,848 and first in scoring average (27.04).

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 47.5 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (211) which is the second highest single-season total in franchise history. Harris also holds the fourth (183, 2018-19) and fifth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. Harris is second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (801) behind Jason Kidd (813). He is also fourth all time in career 3-point percentage (43.77) a shade ahead of Nets legend Drazen Petrovic (43.74). Harris ranks sixth in effective field goal percentage (65.4).

James Harden returned to action on Wednesday with 18 points and 11 assists against San Antonio for his 32nd double-double of the season, 12th in the league. He is third with 12 triple-doubles. Though he no longer qualifies among the league leaders after missing 20 of 21 games before his return, Harden’s 11.0 assists per game would be second in the league. Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.5) and attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 86.6 percent. Harden has the third-highest career scoring average among active players (25.16).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (76.3) and true shooting percentage (73.6). Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.39) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,878) and fourth in blocks (1,467).

Blake Griffin is tied for the league lead with 22 charges drawn.