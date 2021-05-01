Stat Survey: Joe Harris, Kevin Durant Both Top 3 in 3-Point Percentage

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kevin Durant is third in the NBA in shooting a career-high 47.2 percent from 3-point range. Durant’s 55.3 field goal percentage is also a career high. Over his last eight games since returning after missing 23 games, Durant is shooting 65.4 percent overall and 61.3 percent from 3-point range while averaging 24.4 points in 25.2 minutes per game. While he doesn’t qualify for the official leaders, Durant’s scoring average of 27.6 points per game would rank sixth.

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.3 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (200). He previously led the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage during the 2018-19 season (47.4). On Friday night against Portland, Harris became the third player in franchise history to make 200 3-pointers in a season. He is one 3-pointer behind Allen Crabbe (201, 2017-18). Harris also holds the fourth (183, 2018-19) and fifth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. Harris is second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (790) behind Jason Kidd (813). At his current pace of 3.1 3-pointers per game, Harris would make 25 more 3-pointers this season, which would give him 815 as a Net and put him atop the franchise list. He is also fourth all time in career 3-point percentage (43.89) a shade ahead of Nets legend Drazen Petrovic (43.74). Harris ranks sixth in effective field goal percentage (66.5).

Kyrie Irving is seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.9 points per game, and fourth in offensive rating (119.6). Irving is also fifth in free throw percentage (92.4). Irving has made 79 of his last 80 free throws over his last 19 games. He has the 11th-highest career scoring average among active players (22.8).

James Harden is second in the NBA averaging 37.1 minutes per game. Though he no longer qualifies among the league leaders after missing Brooklyn’s last 13 games, Harden’s 10.9 assists per game would be second in the league. Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.5) and sixth in free throws attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden is 11th in the league with 31 double-doubles and is third with 12 triple-doubles. Harden has the third-highest career scoring average among active players (25.2).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (77.2) and true shooting percentage (75.6). Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.4) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,855) and fourth in blocks (1,466).

The Brooklyn Nets are first in the NBA in offensive rating (117.3) and second in points per game (118.8), while playing the NBA’s 11th-fastest pace (100.33).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.3) and effective field goal percentage (57.3), fourth in 3-point percentage (38.8), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (14.1) and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.3).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (18.3), sixth in free throw percentage (80.9), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.6).

Brooklyn is seventh in assists per game (26.9) and 10th in blocks per game (5.2). With at least 30 assists in 24 games, the Nets have set a new single-season franchise record.

The Nets are fourth in the league in clutch games played (36), first in clutch wins (26), and second in winning percentage in clutch games (.722). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is fifth in fast break points (14.4) and 10th in points in the paint (49.8).

The Nets are second in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.1), isolation points per game (11.8), and points per isolation possession (1.04).