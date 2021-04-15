Stat Survey: Joe Harris Climbs Franchise 3-Point Lists

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 47.9 percent for the season. Harris is also seventh in total 3-point field goals made (171). This week, Harris passed Deron Williams (169, 2012-13) for fifth place on Brooklyn’s single-season 3-pointers made list. Harris already holds the third (183, 2018-19) and fourth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. Harris is averaging 3.1 3-pointers made per game this season. That pace projects out to finishing with 224 3-pointers made in this shortened 72-game season. That would pass Allen Crabbe (201, 2017-18) for second place on the list, but leave Harris short of the franchise record of 234 set by D’Angelo Russell in 2018-19. He is second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (761) behind Jason Kidd (813). At his current pace of 3.1 3-pointers per game, Harris would make 52 more 3-pointers this season, which would tie Kidd atop the list. He is also fifth all time in career 3-point percentage (43.67), a shade behind Philadelphia’s Seth Curry (43.71). Nets legend Drazen Petrovic is third all-time (43.74). Harris ranks sixth in effective field goal percentage (66.5).

Kyrie Irving is sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game, and third in offensive rating (120.8). Irving is also seventh in free throw percentage (90.4). Irving has made 42 consecutive free throws over his last 11 games, last missing on March 15 against the Knicks. Over his 13 games since the All-Star break, Irving is averaging 29.2 points while shooting 52.7 percent with 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game and playing 34.3 minutes per game. His 37-point game against Philadelphia on Wednesday was his sixth 30-point game out of those 13 and his 13th of the season.

James Harden leads the league with 10.9 assists per game and 37.1 minutes per game. Harden is also 16th in points per game (25.2) after leading the league in scoring each of the last three seasons. He is second in assist percentage (43.9). Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.5) and attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden is 10th in the league with 31 double-doubles and is third with 12 triple-doubles.



DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (77.7) and true shooting percentage (75.1).

Though he does not qualify for the league leaders, Kevin Durant’s scoring average of 28.2 points per game would be sixth in the NBA this season. In the three games since his return from a hamstring strain, Durant is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per game while shooting 64.9 percent (24-for-37) overall and 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from 3-point range. The Nets are plus-41 in Durant’s 70 minutes on the floor since his return.



The Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA in points per game (118.8), and offensive rating (117.2), while playing the NBA’s 12th-fastest pace (100.31).



Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.4) and effective field goal percentage (57.4), fourth in 3-point percentage (38.8), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (14.0) and 11th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.0).



The Nets are sixth in free throws made per game (18.2), sixth in free throw percentage (80.5), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.6).



Brooklyn is seventh in assists per game (26.7) and 10th in blocks per game (5.2).



The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (31), first in clutch wins (23), and second in winning percentage in clutch games (.742). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.



Brooklyn is fifth in fast break points (14.5) and seventh in points in the paint (49.9).



The Nets are first in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.4) and are second in isolation points per game (11.9), and points per isolation possession (1.05).