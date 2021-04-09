Stat Survey: Kyrie Irving No. 6 in NBA Scoring

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kyrie Irving is sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game, and second in offensive rating (121.1). Irving is also eighth in free throw percentage (90.4). Over his 11 games since the All-Star break, Irving is averaging 29.5 points while shooting 52.0 percent with 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game and playing 35.7 minutes per game.

James Harden leads the league with 10.9 assists per game and 37.1 minutes per game. Harden is also 14th in points per game (25.2) after leading the league in scoring each of the last three seasons. He is second in assist percentage (43.9). Harden is eighth in free throws made per game (6.5) and attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden is tied for ninth in the league with 31 double-doubles and is tied for second with 12 triple-doubles.



Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.4 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (166). He ranks fifth in effective field goal percentage (66.9). Harris is four 3-pointers away from passing Deron Williams (169, 2012-13) for fifth place on Brooklyn’s single-season 3-pointers made list. Harris already holds the third (183, 2018-19) and fourth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. He is also second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (756) behind Jason Kidd (813) and fifth in NBA history in 3-point percentage (43.73) slightly behind Drazen Petrovice (43.74).



The Brooklyn Nets are first in the NBA in points per game (119.0), and offensive rating (117.5), while playing the NBA’s 12th-fastest pace (100.14).



Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.4) and effective field goal percentage (57.6), second in 3-point percentage (39.3), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (14.3) and ninth in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.4).



The Nets are seventh in free throws made per game (17.8), seventh in free throw percentage (80.0), and ninth in free throws attempted per game (22.3).



Brooklyn is fourth in assists per game (26.8) and 10th in blocks per game (5.2).



The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (30), first in clutch wins (23), and second in winning percentage in clutch games (.767). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.



Brooklyn is seventh in fast break points (14.3) and eighth in points in the paint (49.2).



The Nets are second in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.5) and lead the league in isolation points per game (12.3), and points per isolation possession (1.07).