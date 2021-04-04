Stat Survey: James Harden Moves Into Top 10 In Scoring

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

James Harden has moved into the top 10 in the NBA in scoring, ranking 10th with 25.9 points per game. Harden led the league in scoring in each of the last three seasons. Harden also leads the league with 11.1 assists per game and 37.9 minutes per game. He is second in assist percentage (43.9). Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.7) and eighth in free throws attempted per game (7.7) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden is seventh in the league with 31 double-doubles and is tied for second with 12 triple-doubles.



Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.5 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (161) and 10th in offensive rating (118.0). He ranks fifth in effective field goal percentage (67.0) and seventh in true shooting percentage (67.6).



DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (76.8) and true shooting percentage (74.3).



The Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA in points per game (119.0), and first in offensive rating (117.3), while playing the NBA’s 12th-fastest pace (100.19).



Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.4) and effective field goal percentage (57.6), fourth in 3-point percentage (39.3), fifth in 3-pointers made per game (14.4) and ninth in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.6).



The Nets are seventh in free throws made per game (18.0), seventh in free throw percentage (80.0), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.6).



Brooklyn is sixth in assists per game (26.6) and 12th in blocks per game (5.1).



The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (29), first in clutch wins (22), and second in winning percentage in clutch games (.759). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.



Brooklyn is eighth in fast break points (14.1) and ninth points in the paint (49.2).



The Nets lead the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.7), isolation points per game (12.3), and points per isolation possession (1.06).