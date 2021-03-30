Brooklyn Nets Celebrate NBA FIT Week

The Brooklyn Nets celebrated NBA FIT Week from March 21-27 with a series of clinics and panels that connected the team to more than 500 participants, promoting physical and mental health in the community.

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy led five virtual clinics throughout the week, hosting 20 schools as expert clinicians guided youth players through proper basketball fundamentals and conditioning stations. The Academy also partnered with GiGi’s Playhouse for a session for kids and adults with Down syndrome, welcoming 30 participants.

In celebration of @NBA FIT Week, we're encouraging fans with @NetsAcademy to take care of themselves and each other – both physically and mentally.



Post using #NBAFIT to share the steps you are taking steps to maintain your health! pic.twitter.com/FvIUPQTtox — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 24, 2021

Seniors from Fort Greene Council took part in two virtual clinics to emphasize proper stretching techniques and fitness movements, led by one of our Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy clinicians and a member of the Brooklynettes.

At our Mental Health and Body-Image Advocacy Panel, 200 participants from Brooklyn middle schools and high schools joined us for a discussion on mental health awareness, proper nutrition, and body-image advocacy. Panelists Victoria Garrick and Dani Dyer led the group while discussing their own personal experiences and encouraging conversation and questions from the group.

NBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages physical and mental wellbeing for fans of all ages. Learn more at fit.nba.com.